North America Leads the Charge in the Booming Biologics CDMO Market with Projected Growth from $6.6 Billion in 2023 to $12.4 Billion by 2028

The global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a value of nearly $13.4 billion in 2022. A new report reveals that this market is set to skyrocket with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, ultimately reaching an impressive $27 billion by the close of 2028.
Several factors are propelling this exponential growth, including increased Research and Development (R&D) activities, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging demand for biologics, an aging population, continuous investments in healthcare infrastructure, and a steady influx of innovative products.
In particular, the North American Biologics CDMO market is poised for a substantial boost, with projections indicating a growth from $6.6 billion in 2023 to $12.4 billion by the end of 2028, driven by a robust CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
Similarly, the Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO market is anticipated to surge from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $5.9 billion by 2028, displaying an impressive CAGR of 13.7% during the same forecast period.
This comprehensive report, titled "Global Biologics CDMO Market Report 2020-2028," provides insights into the market's dynamics, offering a detailed segmentation based on product type, cell line type, and geographic region. Key product categories encompass biologics and biosimilars.
Notably, Biologics CDMO companies are collaborating closely with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to facilitate drug development. An example includes ChimeronBio's manufacturing agreement with FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) to expand its oncology portfolio.
The report further categorizes the global market for Biologics CDMO by cell line type, including mammalian, microbial, and other modalities. The mammalian segment is projected to grow from $8.7 billion in 2022 to $18.2 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 12.9% over this period.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
- Agc Biologics
- Boehringer Ingelheim Bioxcellence
- Binex Co. Ltd.
- Biovian Oy
- Bora Pharmaceutical Cdmo
- Catalent Inc.
- Cytovance Biologics
- Emergent Bioservices
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Icon PLC
- Jrs Pharma GmbH & Co. KG
- Kemwell
- Lonza Group
- Lotte Biologics
- Parexel International Corp.
- Rentschler Biopharma SE
- Samsung Biologics
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Wuxi Xdc
Key highlights of the report include:
- An in-depth overview and industry analysis of the global Biologics CDMO market
- Analysis of global market trends, historical market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of CAGRs through 2028
- Market size estimations and revenue forecasts for the Biologics CDMO market in USD million values, with corresponding market share analysis based on product type, cell line type, and geographic region
- Comprehensive insights into market growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and macroeconomic variables' impact on the Biologics CDMO market
- Discussion of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) developments in the global CDMO services market, highlighting ESG importance, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunities, and ESG practices
- Identification of pharmaceutical companies recognized as industry leaders, along with their technological strategies for market dominance
- Market outlook and opportunity assessment of industry structure for Biologics CDMO services, evaluation of ongoing clinical trials, and R&D activities estimating current and future market demand
- Insights into growth development strategies of key market players, competitive landscape, and company share analysis
- Company profiles of major industry players, including Lonza Group, WuXi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Catalent Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|131
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$15.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Benefits of Biologics CDMOs
- Expertise
- Equipment and Manufacturing Facilities
- Scalability
- Benefits of Outsourcing
- Drawbacks to Outsourcing
- Contract Manufacturing
- Types of Contract Manufacturers
- Evolution of Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Outsourcing
- Criteria for Evaluating a Contract Manufacturer
- Core Capabilities of CMOs
- Core Functional Areas Requiring Constant Attention
- Criteria for Selecting an Outsourcing Partner
- Top Sources of Dissatisfaction
- Challenges in Contract Manufacturing
- Services Offered by CMOs
- Contract Research
- Selecting a CRO
- Services Offered by CROs
- Checklist for Selecting a CRO
- Benefits of Using a CRO
- Client/CRO Relationship
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer
- Increasing Demand for Biologics
- Rising Use of CDMOs
- Increasing Elderly Population
- Market Restraints
- Biologic Product Costs and Price Controls
- Capacity Constraints
- Manufacturing Costs
- Market Opportunities
- Co-development of Biosimilars
Chapter 5 Global Market for Biologics CDMOs by Product Type
- Introduction
- Biologics
- Biosimilars
- Biologics
- Biosimilars
Chapter 6 Global Market for Biologics CDMOs by Cell-Line Type
- Mammalian
- Microbial (Non-mammalian)
- Other Modalities
Chapter 7 Global Market for Biologics CDMOs by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Biologics CDMOs: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Biologics CDMO Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- Attitudes toward ESG
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Toyobo and ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Big Data, AI and ML
- Single-use Technology
- Process Analytical Technology (PAT)
Chapter 10 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulation of Biologics Services
- FDA Regulations
- European Regulations
- Impact of FDA Regulations
- The Declaration of Helsinki
- CDISC Standards
Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
- M&A Analysis
- Recent News
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Appendix
