With 5.4% CAGR, Colloidal Silica Market Size Worth $1116 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Colloidal Silica Market is valued at USD 742.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1116 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Colloidal Silica business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Colloidal Silica, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Colloidal Silica market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Colloidal Silica is the increasing use in various industries such as coatings, construction, electronics, and healthcare

We forecast that the pulp & paper category in Colloidal Silica market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2030 because it improves the strength, smoothness, and brightness of paper and reduces the need for chemicals in the manufacturing process. Colloidal silica is used as a retention aid and drainage aid in the manufacturing of paper and cardboard.

North America dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Factors like an increasing population and urbanization in the region, presence of several key manufacturers, surging demand for colloidal silica in various industries, such as construction, automotive, electronics, and coatings drive increased demand for Colloidal Silica in this region.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Investments by Manufacturers to Drive the Market:

Manufacturers are investing in the research and development of colloidal silica products to cater to the growing demand from different industries. With the aim of increasing their market share and expanding their product portfolio, manufacturers are focusing on the development of new grades and applications of colloidal silica.

Rising Demand for Silica Nanoparticles to Promote Market Growth:

Silica nanoparticles are finding various applications in biomedical and electronic industries, due to their unique properties such as high surface area and biocompatibility. Colloidal silica is a major source of silica nanoparticles, which has led to the increasing demand for colloidal silica in the global market.

Top Players in the Global Colloidal Silica Market

AkzoNobel

Ecolab Inc.

J.M. Huber Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

AGC Chemicals

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Brisil

Grace Davison



OR

Top Trends in Global Colloidal Silica Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Colloidal Silica industry is the increasing demand from end-use industries. Colloidal silica finds its applications across a wide range of industries including electronics, coatings, catalysts, healthcare, and others. With the emergence of new end-use industries and increasing applications, the demand for colloidal silica is on the rise.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Colloidal Silica industry is technological advancements. Advancements in technology have led to the development of high-quality colloidal silica products. With the introduction of advanced production techniques, manufacturers are able to produce colloidal silica with enhanced properties such as increased stability, durability, and purity.

Top Report Findings

Based on product type, most of the Colloidal Silica market's revenue is controlled by the alkaline colloidal silica category. The increasing demand for alkaline colloidal silica in various applications, including refractories, investment casting, ceramics, and coatings, is driving its significant market share.

Based on application, the Pulp & Paper category dominated the Colloidal Silica market. This trend is anticipated to continue because of its increasing adoption in eco-friendly paper production processes.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Colloidal Silica Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Colloidal Silica market are Manufacturers and technology providers such as AkzoNobel, Ecolab Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, and PPG Industries, Inc. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services, as well as growing investments in new products. Other major players include AGC Chemicals Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Corporation, Brisil, Grace Davison, Nalco Water, DuPont, Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co., Ltd. and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Alkaline Colloidal Silica Category in Colloidal Silica Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Colloidal Silica is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Colloidal Silica to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on product type the Colloidal Silica market is divided into: alkaline colloidal silica, acidic colloidal silica, modified colloidal silica, and ordinary colloidal silica.

During the forecast period, the market for alkaline colloidal silica is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for high-quality construction materials in developing economies. Alkaline colloidal silica is commonly used as a binder in the production of refractory materials, which are used in high-temperature applications such as furnaces and kilns. It is also used in the production of coatings and adhesives, where its high pH level helps to improve the durability and resistance of these materials.

On the other hand, the acidic colloidal silica category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period because of the growing demand for electronics and semiconductors, as well as the increasing use of ceramics and glass in various applications. Acidic colloidal silica refers to colloidal silica with a pH level below 7, making it an acidic solution. It is mainly used in polishing and grinding applications, as it has a high level of chemical stability and abrasiveness.

Global Colloidal Silica Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Alkaline Colloidal Silica

Acidic Colloidal Silica

Modified Colloidal Silica

Ordinary Colloidal Silica

By Application

Pulp & Paper

Metals & Metallurgy

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemicals, Paints & Coatings

Building & Construction

Textiles & Fabrics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 742.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1116 Million CAGR 5.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players AkzoNobel, Ecolab Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., AGC Chemicals, Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Corporation, Brisil, Grace Davison



Blog: