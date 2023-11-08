Global Heterogeneous Catalyst (Metal, Chemical, Zeolites) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Metal -based, Chemical-based, Zeolites-based), By Application (Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heterogeneous catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030

This is attributable to the expansion of chemical and petrochemical industries in emerging economies creating opportunities for the market. Rapid industrialization and growing consumer markets, particularly in countries like China and India, are driving the demand for catalysts to support their expanding manufacturing sectors.







The expansion of chemical and petrochemical industries in these emerging economies is driven by multiple factors. The rising population, urbanization, and increasing middle-class population contribute to the growing demand for consumer goods, automobiles, and infrastructure development. This, in turn, leads to the establishment of new chemical and petrochemical plants, which utilize catalysts for various processes such as synthesis, hydrogenation, oxidation, and more.



Furthermore, government policies and regulations that promote the use of catalysts or impose stricter emission standards can serve as restart factors for the market. For example, environmental regulations that require the use of catalysts to reduce harmful emissions can stimulate demand for catalysts and accelerate their adoption.



However, innovations and technological advancements in catalyst development can act as restart factors for the market. New catalyst formulations or manufacturing techniques that offer improved efficiency, selectivity, and sustainability can attract the attention of industries and drive the demand for catalysts.



Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Report Highlights

The polymer segment emerged as the fastest growing end-use segment with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030; as polymers enable and control and efficient synthesis of various polymers with desired properties

The zeolite-based segment emerged as the fastest growing product segment with market share of 21.0% from 2023 to 2030; zeolite-based catalysts find extensive applications in the petroleum and petrochemical industries, providing high selectivity and stability in processes like catalytic cracking, isomerization, and alkylation

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030 due to high population, land fertility, increased demand for food grains, and effective use of land through fertilizer

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., announced the completion of its acquisition of Rive Technology, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of FCC catalysts. This strategic acquisition encompassed a complete array of service offerings, highly skilled workforce, and cutting-edge technological assets, all of which were seamlessly integrated into the operational framework of W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Market participants are dedicated to intensively optimizing and managing the efficiency of their supply chains. Their objective is to enhance operational efficiency, increase productivity, reduce lead time, and effectively address sourcing needs. This strategy enables them to remain competitive in the market and effectively contend with other industry players

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Product Benchmarking, Financial Performance)

Albemarle Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Arkema

The Dow Chemical Company

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Johnson Matthey

Axens

Honeywell UOP

Zeolyst International

Clariant

Umicore

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segmental Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Heterogeneous Catalyst: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis

3.7 Macroeconomic Analysis - PESTLE



Chapter 4 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Metal Based

4.2.1.1 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Metal based 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Zeolite Based

4.2.3 Chemical Based



Chapter 5 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Petroleum Refining

5.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

5.2.3 Polymer

5.2.4 Environmental



Chapter 6 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Heterogeneous Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Categorization

7.2 Company Market Positioning

7.3 Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4 Strategy Mapping



