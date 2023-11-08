Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $810.9 Million by 2030 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Compression Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market to Reach $810.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Pneumatic Compression Therapy estimated at US$564.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$810.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$438.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $187.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Pneumatic Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic's Impact on the Pneumatic Compression Therapy Products Market

Competitive Scenario

Compression Therapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022 (E)

Pneumatic Compression Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Analysis by Product Type

Regional Analysis

An Introduction to Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Pneumatic Compression Pump Therapy

Key Target Diseases for Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Find Wide Usage in Treatment of DVT and PE

Pneumatic Compression Pumps for Treating Venous Ulcers and Lymphedema

Intermittent Pneumatic Compression Extensively Used in Physical Therapy

Research Continues to Unveil Several Advantages of Compression Therapy

Compression Therapy: A Game Changer for Neurological Chiropractic

Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to Grow

Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for Preventive Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Pneumatic Compression Products

CEAP (Clinical-Etiological-Anatomical-Pathophysiological) Classification of CVD: A Snapshot

Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type

Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Adoption of Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Ever Increasing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-related Health Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression Therapy

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for Pneumatic Compression Therapy Products

Benefits with Compression Therapy for Athletes

Dynamic Compression Improves Pressure-to-Pain Threshold (PPT) in Recovery of Elite Athletes

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Pneumatic Compression Devices Market

High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in Diabetic Population Fuels Demand for Compression Therapy Products

Focus on Healthcare Cost Reduction to Bolster Market Growth

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

