Calfrac Reports Third-Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $91.3 Million and Free Cash Flow of $48.1 Million

CEO’S MESSAGE

Calfrac overcame lower than expected utilization in North America to make significant progress on its key strategic objectives during the third quarter. The Company leveraged its diverse geographic footprint in North America and Argentina to generate Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $91.3 million. Calfrac’s strong execution in the field combined with its disciplined approach to capital allocation resulted in the generation of $48.1 million of free cash flow during the quarter, which was used to strengthen its balance sheet through a $43.7 million reduction in net debt and the deployment of an additional nine Tier IV dynamic gas blend (“DGB”) fracturing pumps. Consequently, Calfrac exited the third quarter of 2023 with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.92 to 1, the lowest in recent history. This strong execution leaves the Company well-positioned to capitalize on the current oilfield services market up cycle. Calfrac is currently collaborating with its customers to optimize completions schedules and anticipates that steady utilization throughout next year will drive further improvements in financial performance.

Calfrac’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat Powell commented: “The Calfrac team took additional steps towards accomplishing our long-term goals this quarter and I am excited about our future as we continue to execute on our brand promise to generate strong returns for our shareholders, reduce debt, and improve our asset quality in the field.”

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (C$000s, except per share amounts) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revenue 483,093 438,338 10 1,442,879 1,051,373 37 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(3) 91,286 94,289 (3 ) 262,865 157,787 67 Consolidated cash flows provided by operating activities 101,264 13,753 636 160,350 38,694 314 Capital expenditures 50,825 24,745 105 116,017 52,130 123 Net income 97,523 45,352 115 184,367 20,546 797 Per share – basic 1.20 1.15 4 2.28 0.53 330 Per share – diluted 1.09 1.10 (1 ) 2.12 0.53 300





As at Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Change 2023 2022 (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 23,308 8,498 174 Working capital, end of period 283,680 183,580 55 Total assets, end of period 1,178,071 995,753 18 Long-term debt, end of period 308,849 329,186 (6 ) Total consolidated equity, end of period 596,141 422,972 41

(1) Adjusted EBITDA reflects a change in definition and excludes all foreign exchange gains and losses.

(2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

(3) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company recorded expenditures related to fluid end components as an operating expense rather than as a capital expenditure. This change in accounting estimate was recorded on a prospective basis.

During the quarter, Calfrac:

generated revenue of $483.1 million, an increase of 10 percent from the third quarter in 2022 resulting primarily from higher activity in all operating divisions;

reported third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $91.3 million, which included $11.9 million of maintenance expense related to fluid end components, versus $94.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 ($8.0 million of fluid end components capitalized);

reported net income from continuing operations of $97.5 million or $1.09 per share diluted, which included a reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment of $41.6 million and a deferred tax recovery of $9.0 million related to the improved business outlook in Canada, compared to net income of $45.4 million or $1.10 per share diluted during the third quarter in 2022;

amended and restated its $250.0 million credit facilities, which included an extension of the maturity date to the earlier of July 1, 2026 or six months prior to the maturity of the Company’s Second Lien Notes on March 15, 2026;

reduced its net debt by $43.7 million, further reducing its Net Debt to EBITDA to 0.92:1:00;

increased period-end working capital to $283.7 million from $183.6 million at December 31, 2022 due to a combination of higher revenue and geographical mix; and

incurred capital expenditures from continuing operations of $50.8 million, which included approximately $33.2 million related to the Company’s fracturing fleet modernization program.





FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 VERSUS 2022

NORTH AMERICA

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 401,291 374,157 7 1,190,660 879,021 35 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 83,023 91,491 (9 ) 234,793 155,595 51 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 20.7 24.5 (16 ) 19.7 17.7 11 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 43,633 44,832 (3 ) 43,480 38,390 13 Number of fracturing jobs 8,870 8,092 10 26,472 22,025 20 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,035 871 19 1,035 871 19 US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3411 1.3056 3 1.3456 1.2830 5

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Calfrac benefited from the superior execution enabled by its centralized organizational structure in North America as it successfully navigated schedule gaps to generate one of its highest third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA margins since 2012. The Company increased the number of active Tier IV DGB units which are achieving significant diesel replacement rates. For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates a decrease in activity across its operations in Canada driven by typical seasonality and customer budget exhaustion. However, Calfrac expects an increase in utilization across its United States operations due to the reallocation of customer capital programs from the third quarter to the fourth quarter stemming from recent strength in crude oil prices. Calfrac believes that its capital discipline and solid activity for its 15 fracturing fleets next year will support further fleet modernization investments and a continued reduction in long-term debt.

The industry-wide discipline demonstrated thus far in 2023 has been a welcome change compared to previous oilfield services cycles as companies idled underutilized equipment rather than sacrificing margins to gain market share. Calfrac expects similar fracturing activity across North America next year as operators maintain production. The Company believes that its strong customer relationships across all of its operating areas and growing fleet of next-generation fracturing equipment will drive improved shareholder returns over the long term.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations increased to $401.3 million during the third quarter of 2023 from $374.2 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. The 7 percent increase in revenue was due to a 10 percent increase in the number of completed fracturing jobs, offset partially by a 3 percent period-over-period decrease in average job revenue. The increase in job count was mainly due to the Company operating 15 fracturing fleets during the quarter with more consistent utilization compared to an average of 13 operating fleets in the respective quarter of 2022. The slightly lower revenue per job was mainly a result of job mix as pricing remained relatively consistent with the same period in 2022. Coiled tubing revenue increased by 25 percent as compared to the third quarter in 2022 mainly due to higher utilization of Calfrac’s six deep coiled tubing units. The 3 percent appreciation in the U.S. dollar also contributed to the higher reported revenue.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $83.0 million or 21 percent of revenue during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $91.5 million or 24 percent of revenue in the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily due to the change in accounting estimate that was adopted for fluid ends at the beginning of 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, Calfrac incurred $10.5 million of maintenance expense related to fluid end components versus $7.7 million of capital expenditures in the same quarter of 2022. However, utilization during the third quarter of 2023 was impacted by a reduction in activity, mainly in the United States, as a result of lower natural gas prices and lower crude oil prices during the second quarter of 2023, which resulted in the deferral of planned capital programs by some of the Company’s clients.

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 COMPARED TO NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations increased significantly to $1.2 billion during the first nine months of 2023 from $879.0 million in the comparable period of 2022. The 35 percent increase in revenue can be attributed to a 20 percent increase in the number of fracturing jobs completed combined with a 13 percent increase in revenue per job period-over-period. The increase in job count was mainly due to the Company operating 15 fleets during the period with more consistent utilization compared to an average of 13.5 operating fleets in the comparable period in 2022. The higher revenue per job was mainly the result of job mix and improved pricing. Coiled tubing revenue also increased by 21 percent as compared to the first nine months in 2022 due to increased utilization for its six crewed units.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $234.8 million during the first nine months of 2023 compared to $155.6 million in the same period in 2022. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by higher utilization of its fracturing and coiled tubing crews. The Company generated an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20 percent versus 18 percent in the comparable period in 2022 through higher utilization combined with better realized pricing. In 2023, Calfrac’s Adjusted EBITDA included $26.3 million of maintenance expense related to fluid ends versus $18.1 million of capital expenditures that were recorded in the comparable period in 2022.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 81,802 64,181 27 252,219 172,352 46 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 14,331 8,706 65 43,623 16,363 167 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 17.5 13.6 29 17.3 9.5 82 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 78,634 84,843 (7 ) 83,242 70,133 19 Number of fracturing jobs 582 471 24 1,784 1,415 26 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 139 140 (1 ) 139 140 (1 ) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2)



1.3411 1.3056 3 1.3456 1.2830 5

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Calfrac’s Argentina division continues to leverage its strong market position to produce significant year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth. The Company expects its recently demonstrated profitability to continue into the fourth quarter and throughout 2024 driven by robust utilization across all service lines in the Vaca Muerta shale play and the conventional basins of southern Argentina.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $81.8 million during the third quarter of 2023 versus $64.2 million in the comparable quarter in 2022 primarily due to higher activity across all service lines. The significant increase in revenue was due to the strategic repositioning of certain fracturing and cementing equipment from southern Argentina into the Vaca Muerta shale play during the first half of 2023. Coiled tubing revenue also increased due to an increase in overall activity with both existing and new customers.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.7 million in the comparable quarter of 2022, while the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA margins also improved to 18 percent from 14 percent. This improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the higher revenue base and changes in the Company’s customer and geographic mix which resulted in higher profitability relative to the comparable period in 2022.

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 COMPARED TO NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $252.2 million during the first nine months of 2023 compared to $172.4 million in the comparable period in 2022. Activity in the Vaca Muerta shale play continued to increase while activity in southern Argentina also achieved significant growth compared to the first nine months of 2022. Overall fracturing activity increased by 26 percent compared to the first nine months in 2022 while revenue per job was 19 percent higher primarily due to overall inflation in operating costs and better pricing that commenced during the second half of 2022 combined with a stronger U.S. dollar. Higher coiled tubing and cementing revenue also contributed to the overall increase in revenue. The number of coiled tubing jobs increased by 32 percent as activity increased in Neuquén and southern Argentina while revenue per job was 6 percent higher primarily due to job mix and inflation. Cementing activity increased by 5 percent and revenue per job increased by 12 percent due to changes in job mix as a greater number of pre-fracturing projects, which are typically larger job sizes, were completed during the first nine months of 2023.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $43.6 million or 17 percent of revenue during the first nine months in 2023 versus $16.4 million or 9 percent of revenue in the comparable period in 2022 primarily due to higher utilization and pricing across all service lines. Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 included $4.7 million of maintenance expense related to fluid end components that would have been recorded as capital expenditures in 2022.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) North America 47,463 21,943 116 108,041 46,289 133 Argentina 3,362 2,802 20 7,976 5,841 37 Continuing Operations 50,825 24,745 105 116,017 52,130 123





Capital expenditures were $50.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 versus $24.7 million in the comparable period in 2022. Calfrac’s Board of Directors have approved a 2023 capital budget of approximately $160.0 million, which excludes expenditures related to fluid end components as these have been recorded as maintenance expenses beginning in January 2023 for all continuing reporting segments. This change in accounting estimate was based on new information surrounding the useful life of these components.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Financial Revenue 229,661 294,524 318,511 438,338 447,847 493,323 466,463 483,093 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(3) 8,382 22,763 40,734 94,289 75,954 83,794 87,785 91,286 Net income (loss) (29,132 ) (18,030 ) (6,776 ) 45,352 14,757 36,313 50,531 97,523 Per share – basic (0.77 ) (0.47 ) (0.18 ) 1.15 0.27 0.45 0.62 1.20 Per share – diluted (0.77 ) (0.47 ) (0.18 ) 1.10 0.17 0.41 0.58 1.09 Capital expenditures(3) 14,868 12,145 15,240 24,745 35,810 34,474 30,718 50,825

(1) Adjusted EBITDA reflects a change in definition and excludes all foreign exchange gains and losses.

(2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

(3) Effective January 1, 2023, recorded expenditures related to fluid end components as an operating expense rather than as a capital expenditure. This change in accounting estimate was recorded on a prospective basis.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain supplementary measures presented in this press release do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, because IFRS have been incorporated as Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these supplementary measures are also non-GAAP measures. These measures have been described and presented to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities, and are explained below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss for the period less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange losses (gains), non-cash stock-based compensation, and gains and losses that are extraordinary or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it gives an indication of the results from the Company’s principal business activities prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (C$000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Net income from continuing operations 97,523 45,352 184,367 20,546 Add back (deduct): Depreciation 27,387 29,394 86,206 89,733 Foreign exchange losses (gains)(2) 1,415 (7,106 ) 7,884 (6,704 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (706 ) (406 ) (5,667 ) 4,382 Reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment (41,563 ) — (41,563 ) — Litigation settlements — 8,258 (6,805 ) 11,258 Restructuring charges 1,059 597 2,991 1,563 Stock-based compensation 1,469 366 2,810 2,319 Interest 7,262 10,804 23,023 31,537 Income taxes (2,560 ) 7,030 9,619 3,153 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1) 91,286 94,289 262,865 157,787

(1) For bank covenant purposes, EBITDA includes the deduction of an additional $9.3 million of lease payments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (nine months ended September 30, 2022 – $7.5 million) that would have been recorded as operating expenses prior to the adoption of IFRS 16.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA reflects a change in definition effective October 1, 2022, and excludes all foreign exchange gains and losses.

The definition and calculation of the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, is disclosed in Note 15 to the Company’s year-end consolidated financial statements. The definition and calculation of this ratio for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, is disclosed in Note 11 to the Company’s interim financial statements for the corresponding period.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (C$000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,308 8,498 Accounts receivable 331,429 238,769 Inventories 121,446 108,866 Prepaid expenses and deposits 14,476 12,297 490,659 368,430 Assets classified as held for sale 30,932 45,940 521,591 414,370 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 604,386 543,475 Right-of-use assets 23,094 22,908 Deferred income tax assets 29,000 15,000 656,480 581,383 Total assets 1,178,071 995,753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 189,408 171,603 Income taxes payable 4,492 964 Current portion of long-term debt 2,594 2,534 Current portion of lease obligations 10,485 9,749 206,979 184,850 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 17,410 18,852 224,389 203,702 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 308,849 329,186 Lease obligations 12,364 13,443 Deferred income tax liabilities 36,328 26,450 357,541 369,079 Total liabilities 581,930 572,781 Capital stock 867,523 865,059 Conversion rights on convertible notes 212 212 Contributed surplus 72,629 70,141 Warrants 35,384 36,558 Accumulated deficit (402,374 ) (580,544 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,767 31,546 Total equity 596,141 422,972 Total liabilities and equity 1,178,071 995,753





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (C$000s, except per share data) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 483,093 438,338 1,442,879 1,051,373 Cost of sales 403,803 365,536 1,222,373 956,526 Gross profit 79,290 72,802 220,506 94,847 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 17,919 17,128 42,843 41,933 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 1,415 (7,106 ) 7,884 (6,704 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (706 ) (406 ) (5,667 ) 4,382 Reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment (41,563 ) — (41,563 ) — Interest 7,262 10,804 23,023 31,537 (15,673 ) 20,420 26,520 71,148 Income before income tax 94,963 52,382 193,986 23,699 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 3,240 1,647 13,747 2,633 Deferred (5,800 ) 5,383 (4,128 ) 520 (2,560 ) 7,030 9,619 3,153 Net income from continuing operations 97,523 45,352 184,367 20,546 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (10,951 ) 4,746 (6,197 ) (28,178 ) Net income (loss) for the period 86,572 50,098 178,170 (7,632 ) Earnings (loss) per share – basic Continuing operations 1.20 1.15 2.28 0.53 Discontinued operations (0.14 ) 0.12 (0.08 ) (0.73 ) 1.07 1.27 2.20 (0.20 ) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted Continuing operations 1.09 1.10 2.12 0.53 Discontinued operations (0.14 ) 0.10 (0.08 ) (0.73 ) 0.97 1.21 2.05 (0.07 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (C$000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) for the period 86,572 50,098 178,170 (7,632 ) Adjusted for the following: Depreciation 27,387 29,394 86,206 89,932 Stock-based compensation 1,469 366 2,810 2,319 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (2,650 ) (9,629 ) 724 (18,697 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (709 ) (409 ) (5,694 ) 4,378 (Reversal of) impairment of property, plant and equipment (41,024 ) — (41,024 ) 5,634 Impairment of inventory 985 1,201 3,677 28,749 Impairment of other assets 14,768 (2,312 ) 17,454 7,336 Interest 7,171 10,801 22,841 31,534 Interest paid (9,254 ) (13,229 ) (20,739 ) (27,693 ) Deferred income taxes (5,800 ) 5,383 (4,128 ) 520 Changes in items of working capital 22,349 (57,911 ) (79,947 ) (77,686 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 101,264 13,753 160,350 38,694 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Bridge loan proceeds — — — 15,000 Issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 22,029 12,825 73,485 19,782 Bridge loan repayments — — — (15,000 ) Long-term debt repayments (50,000 ) (15,000 ) (100,000 ) (15,000 ) Lease obligation principal repayments (2,613 ) (2,328 ) (8,412 ) (6,587 ) Proceeds on issuance of common shares from the exercise of warrants and stock options 610 621 967 1,884 Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (29,974 ) (3,882 ) (33,960 ) 79 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (50,121 ) (18,479 ) (128,447 ) (45,588 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 695 882 22,383 1,657 Proceeds on disposal of right-of-use assets 138 716 1,247 1,627 Cash flows used in investing activities (49,288 ) (16,881 ) (104,817 ) (42,304 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,841 7,388 (9,369 ) 27,811 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,843 378 12,204 24,280 Cash and cash equivalents (bank overdraft), beginning of period 6,754 22,551 18,393 (1,351 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 30,597 22,929 30,597 22,929 Included in the cash and cash equivalents per the balance sheet 23,308 23,308 Included in the assets held for sale/discontinued operations 7,289 7,289





