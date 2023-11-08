SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 November 2023 at 1:00 pm



Announcement of Sampo plc’s results and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2023 on 8 February 2024. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2024:

- 7 May 2024: Interim Statement for the period January–March 2024

- 7 August 2024: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2024

- 6 November 2024: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2024

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors’ Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2023 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2023 during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held 25 April 2024.The dividend will be paid on 7 May 2024 at the earliest.

Sustainability Report will be published around the turn of March and April 2024 and Sampo Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report in May 2024.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030