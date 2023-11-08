The Sutton Place Hotels announces its exciting return to Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sutton Place Hotels and its parent company, Northland Properties, are delighted to share the news of the latest addition to their portfolio. Situated in one of the city’s most popular neighbourhoods, The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto will be housed in the historic Westinghouse building at 355 King Street West.



Recognised as one of the first luxury hotels in Toronto, the prestigious brand was located on Bay Street from 1967 to 2012, providing exceptional accessibility to the Yorkville neighborhood and the bustling financial district. Prior to the construction of the TIFF Bell Lightbox in 2010, The Sutton Place held the distinction of being the unofficial headquarters and accommodation for participants of the Toronto International Film Festival. It was well-known to dignitaries and celebrities alike, who would regularly frequent its lobby and nearby establishments. Reconnecting with its roots, The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is making a remarkable return to the city, merely steps away from the current TIFF Bell Lightbox building.

Now under the full ownership and operations of The Sutton Place Hotels, the distinguished Toronto hotel is poised to become a contemporary landmark at the intersection of King Street West and Blue Jays Way. Formerly known as the King Blue Hotel, the new Sutton Place Hotel Toronto with its classical façade detailing and terra cotta trim will house 118 premium guest rooms and suites, promising a polished, luxurious experience perfect for both business and leisure travelers.





Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties, commented: “The rebranding of King Blue Hotel Toronto to The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is an exciting addition to our Sutton Place portfolio and strengthens our growth in Ontario. Toronto offers a vibrant downtown experience rich in culture and history. We are incredibly proud to welcome our hotel guests and local restaurant and bar visitors to enjoy a particularly special hospitality experience that encompasses the beautifully designed historical touchpoints of this iconic building.”

In addition to guests enjoying the refined modern-day luxury of The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto, an exclusive culinary haven awaits them at Abrielle. Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean Coast, this on-site dining location offers a symphony of vibrant flavors and vegetable-forward dishes, meticulously paired with handcrafted cocktails and a curated selection of wines, from female-owned wineries. Abrielle is the perfect mix of vibrancy and timeless charm, treating guests to an exceptional hospitality experience in a relaxing atmosphere.





“At the heart of The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto, lies our newest dining experience waiting to be discovered,” shares Rahil Hoque, Managing Partner at Abrielle and Chief Operations Officer of The Ascari Group. “Abrielle is not just a restaurant; it's an experience that intertwines Toronto's eclectic energy with the timeless elegance of Mediterranean coastlines. We have meticulously crafted every facet of Abrielle, from the rich tapestry of flavors on our menu to the ambient design and music cues that transport diners to a serene coastal haven. Under Executive Chef, Olivier Le Calvez, guests are promised dishes that resonate with passion, drawing from his extensive experience and guidance from world-renowned culinary legends.”

Located in the heart of the entertainment district, The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is the perfect choice for any traveller. Guests are free to unwind and experience the luxurious modern comfort of the beautifully designed rooms or immerse themselves into the vibrant pulse of downtown Toronto, with unparalleled access to some of the city's most iconic landmarks.





The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is genuinely one of a kind, and the dedicated team of hospitality professionals invites you to be among the first to experience this unique guest experience.

About The Sutton Place Hotels

The Sutton Place Hotels is a group of premium hotels across Canada. It is owned and operated by Northland Properties Corporation - the force behind well-known brands such as Sandman Hotel Group, Denny's Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort, Dallas Stars NHL Team, and Northland Asset Management Company.



