Global Blood Bank Refrigerators Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Blood Transfusion Procedures

The global blood bank refrigerators market is expected to experience significant expansion, with a projected growth of USD 403.05 million over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, displaying a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.29%.

A comprehensive report on the blood bank refrigerators market offers a holistic analysis encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a thorough vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key industry players.

This report provides an up-to-date assessment of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of road accidents and sports injuries, a rising number of hospitals and blood banks, and the growing demand for surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures.

The global blood bank refrigerators market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Standard electric refrigerators

Solar-powered refrigerators

Ice-lined refrigerators

By End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Stand-alone blood bank centers

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

One of the key factors fueling the growth of the blood bank refrigerators market is the presence of value-added software and hardware products. Additionally, the market is expected to witness substantial demand due to a growing number of product launches by market vendors and an increased focus on traditional strategies such as vendor acquisitions.

The comprehensive report on the blood bank refrigerators market covers the following key areas:

Blood bank refrigerators market sizing

Blood bank refrigerators market forecast

Blood bank refrigerators market industry analysis

The report features analysis and insights into major companies operating in the blood bank refrigerators market, including but not limited to:

Aegis Scientific

ARCTIKO AS

Azenta Inc.

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Calibre Scientific Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Climatic Testing Systems Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

LabRepCo LLC

Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Migali Industries Inc.

Perley Halladay Associates Inc.

PHC Holdings Corp.

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

So Low Environmental Equipment Co. Inc.

Stericox India Pvt. Ltd.

The Middleby Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trane Technologies Plc

