Global Kiln Furniture Market Thrives with Growing Demand for Advanced Ceramics in Diverse Applications

The global kiln furniture market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 139.1 million expected during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
This growth is anticipated to accelerate at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.47%. A comprehensive report on the kiln furniture market offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 prominent market players.
This report provides an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, shedding light on the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.
Key factors driving this market's growth include the increasing adoption of ceramic products in residential and commercial decor, a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and the rising use of flat glass in photovoltaic modules and e-glass due to the escalating need for clean energy.
The global kiln furniture market is segmented as follows:
By Application
- Ceramic industry
- Electronics industry
- Automotive
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One of the prime catalysts for the growth of the kiln furniture market is the increasing demand for advanced ceramics. Additionally, technological advancements in kiln furniture and a growing focus on customization of kiln furniture are expected to drive substantial demand in the market in the coming years.
The comprehensive report on the kiln furniture market covers the following key areas:
- Kiln furniture market sizing
- Kiln furniture market forecast
- Kiln furniture market industry analysis
The report features analysis and insights into major companies operating in the kiln furniture market, including but not limited to:
- Amerys Special Refractory
- Anderman and Co. Ltd.
- Applied Ceramics
- Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint Gobain
- Duratec Technical Ceramic Applying Co. Ltd.
- Imerys S.A.
- IPS Ceramics Ltd.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Potclays Ltd.
- Refratechnik Holding GmbH
- Resco Products Inc.
- SANDIAN ELECTRIC
- Schunk GmbH
- Shandong Robert New Material Co. Ltd.
- Silcarb Recrystallized Pvt. Ltd.
- Steuler Holding GmbH
- TechCeramic Co. Ltd.
- The Pottery Supply House
- Zibo Gotrays Industry Co. Ltd.
