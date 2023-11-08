Digital Transformation and Contactless Travel Solutions Fuel Growth in Global Full-Service Carrier Market to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Full-Service Carrier Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global full-service carrier market is set to witness substantial expansion, with a projected growth of USD 80.19 billion over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. This market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.31%. The driving forces behind this growth are the increasing volume of business travel, rising disposable incomes, and the ongoing process of urbanization.

This report offers insights into market trends, size, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, encompassing approximately 25 key players. The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global full-service carrier market is segmented into the following categories:

By Type

Fixed-wing aircraft

Rotary-wing aircraft

By Application

International aviation

Domestic aviation

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

One significant driver of growth in the full-service carrier market is the increasing emphasis on digital transformation. Additionally, the demand for contactless travel solutions and premium airline services is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion in the coming years.

The comprehensive report on the full-service carrier market covers the following key areas:

Full-service carrier market sizing

Full-service carrier market forecast

Full-service carrier market industry analysis

The report includes analysis of major companies in the full-service carrier market, including but not limited to:

Air China Ltd.

AIR FRANCE

American Airlines Group Inc.

Ana Holdings Inc.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Etihad Airways PJSC

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd.

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C.

Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Southwest Airlines Co.

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC Co. Ltd.

The Emirates Group

Turkish Airlines

United Airlines Inc.

WestJet Encore Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxk5ds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.