Nxu Launches EV Charging Partner Program to Accelerate Growth of NxuOne™ Charging Network

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company developing and manufacturing innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, is now accepting pre-orders for NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions. Businesses looking to provide charging to their customers, or in powering their own EV fleets, can participate in the development of the charging infrastructure for the projected 48 million1 EVs on the road by 2030 by securing NxuOne™ technology to power a future where EV charging is the rule, not the exception.



NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions enable powerful, standard-agnostic charging, giving all EV users exactly the power they need, when they need it. Businesses that have NxuOne™ Chargers can enjoy the benefits of EV charging – offering an in-demand service that generates revenue – without any of the maintenance or upkeep. All of which is made possible by Nxu’s subscription-based management and over-air cloud management.

“Our mission is to take on big, complex challenges that make a lasting impact. Future-proofing businesses’ charging needs with our NxuOne™ EV Charging Solution is a critical component of the greater electric ecosystem that’s powering our world,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. “Our universal solution and easy subscription model take the guesswork out of EV charging and allow businesses to focus on running their business – with the added benefit of greatly advancing our electrified future.”

Pricing for NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions starts at $4,700 per month, plus a one-time activation fee of $1,500. Those interested in pre-ordering can visit nxuenergy.com/charging-station-sales to sign up today.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/public-sector/our-insights/building-the-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-america-needs