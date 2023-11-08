Rising Awareness of Hygiene Boosting Glycerine Demand in the Cosmetic and Healthcare Sectors

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glycerine Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is poised to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.49% from 2021 to 2030, driven by increasing demand, especially in the pharmaceutical industry.

Glycerine, a natural substance with a sweet taste, is a colorless, odorless, and non-toxic thick liquid. It is commonly synthesized from triglycerides, found in plant and animal sources, through processes such as hydrolysis, transesterification, or saponification. Glycerine has wide-ranging applications, including its use as a sweetener in the food and beverage industry and as an emollient in medicinal and cosmetic formulations. Its water-absorbing properties, antibacterial, and antiviral qualities make it valuable in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, where it is used in allergen immunotherapies, cough syrups, glycerine soaps, and more.

Market Drivers

The global Glycerine market is driven by the healthcare, cosmetic, and medical industries. Glycerine is used as a moisturizer in the healthcare sector, making it effective for treating dry, scaly, and itchy skin. Growing awareness of hygiene is boosting demand in the cosmetic and healthcare sectors. Glycerine's antimicrobial and antiviral properties are instrumental in the pharmaceutical industry, making it a valuable ingredient in various applications. The market is projected to reach approximately 1700 thousand tonnes by 2030.

Asia Pacific Leads in Glycerine Consumption

Asia Pacific is the dominant region globally, consuming more than 45% of the global Glycerine market in 2021. The region's increasing demand for Glycerine, especially in the food and beverage industry and for food preservation in countries like India and China, is expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, North America, particularly the USA, holds a prominent market position, producing over 35% of the global Glycerine in 2021.

Market Segmentation and Usage

The Glycerine market is segmented by end-user industry, including Drug Formulations, Oral Demulcent, Emollient & Humectant, and Others. The Drug Formulations industry leads in Glycerine usage, with potential growth in other applications such as Solvent, Capsule coating, and excipients in the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Glycerine Market

Leading companies in the Global Glycerine market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Dow Chemical, Renova S.A., Emery Oleochemicals, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Louis Dreyfus Company, General Lagos, BOJAGRO S.A., Vance Group Ltd., Owensboro Grain Company, The Vegetables Vitamins Foods Company Pvt. Ltd., PMC Biogenix, Inc., and Thai Glycerine Co., Ltd.

