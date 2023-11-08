Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030: Surge in Gynecological Diseases and Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End-use, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uterine manipulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 421.7 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. A surge in the prevalence of gynecological diseases, coupled with the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, is a key driving factor for the market.







The increasing prevalence of various gynecological disorders and the growing adoption of uterine manipulation devices owing to their ease of use and convenience are among factors expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of UF tumors increases as women grow older and it is prevalent in over 30% of women aged between 40 and 60. UF usually develops in women in their late 40s and early 50s, though in some women it may occur at a younger age. Thus, the increasing number of women suffering from UF has led to a rise in the number of hysterectomy procedures, leading to significant demand for uterine manipulation devices.



Moreover, several key players are investing in R&D for the launch of innovative minimally and noninvasive surgical instruments. Currently, various advanced manipulators are available in the market. For instance, during colpotomy procedure, usually manipulators with a cup to fit over the cervix are preferred. These include RUMI in combination with KOH cups (by CooperSurgical, Inc.) and VCare (by CONMED Corporation). Therefore, various advantages offered by these devices are cumulatively responsible for boosting the demand for minimally invasive procedures, thereby propelling the market growth.



Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Report Highlights

In terms of application, the total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH) segment held the largest revenue share of 38.5% in 2022. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor propelling the segment growth

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 59.3% in 2022. The segment growth is majorly attributed to the increase in the number of patients suffering from various gynecological conditions

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing foreign investment to enter the economically developing countries

