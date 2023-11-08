Alcohol Breathalyzers Market To Reach USD 1,196.9 Million By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Alcohol Breathalyzers Market size was valued at USD 559.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,196.9 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Product innovation in the breathalyzer industry is driving market growth. Breath-based tests can produce quick and quantitative results, making them helpful in selecting candidates for follow-up diagnostic testing. This screening method is cost-effective and accessible in high-risk environments where contagious infection is a concern.

Alcohol breathalyzers have gained popularity but suffer from accuracy issues that hinder their growth potential. The devices use various techniques, with larger machines providing better estimates than handheld models. However, they can detect other substances with a similar molecular structure, including over 100 compounds in human breath, with 70 to 80 percent containing a methyl group structure. This can lead to incorrect reporting of ethyl alcohol levels.

Dieters, diabetics, and temperature variations can cause false readings in breath machines used to measure acetone and other substances like alcohol. For example, acetone levels can be hundreds or even thousands of times higher in dieters and diabetics compared to others. Breath testers are highly sensitive to temperature and must be adjusted accordingly to avoid false readings. Additionally, an increase of just one degree in body temperature can cause an 8% increase in apparent BAC.

Segmentation Overview:

The global alcohol breathalyzers market has been segmented into equipment, end-user, and region. Fuel-cell-based breathalyzers are the market leaders with the highest revenue share. They are accurate, reliable, easy to manufacture, and use electrochemical fuel-cell sensors. This has led to their widespread use and increased demand. The federal department, including law enforcement agencies, is the main driver of market growth due to the rise in drunk driving cases.

Alcohol Breathalyzers Market Report Highlights:

The global alcohol breathalyzer market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

The rise in drunk driving cases has led to an increase in demand for alcohol breathalyzers to monitor and control such cases.

North America dominates the market with 28% of revenue in 2022 due to its advanced economy, high product adoption rate, and traffic safety awareness. The market is expected to continue growing due to easy product approval procedures.

Some prominent players in the alcohol breathalyzers market report include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, Intoximeters, Andatech Pty Ltd, BACtrack., Quest Products, Inc (AlcoHAWK), AK GlobalTech Corporation, Alcolizer Pty Ltd, and Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Andatech's Prodigy 3 workplace breathalyzer has won an Australian Business Award for Product Innovation.

The Ontario Ministry has selected ACS's ALCOLOCK Canada to provide services for the Ontario Ignition Interlock Program.

Alcohol Breathalyzers Market Segmentation:

By Equipment: Semiconductor-based Breathalyzer, Infrared (IR) based Breathalyzer, Fuel-Cell based Breathalyzer, Others

By End-user: Federal Departments, Hospitals, Private Sector

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

