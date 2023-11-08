Text Request Ranked #319 on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CHATTANOOGA, TN, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, has been honored again for rapid revenue growth, this time with their inclusion in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. The list highlights the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America. Text Request is ranked #319 for their trailing three-year growth rate of 406% from 2019 through 2022.

“It’s a real honor to be included alongside these great companies and household names,” said Text Request CTO Rob Reagan. “It’s also a testament to the fact that we have great people providing a much-needed product for our business customers. We’ve been growing quickly and consistently, and we’re excited to serve customers even better in 2024.”

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

This is Text Request’s second time on the Deloitte list, and it comes on the heels of their third appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, along with a lengthy list of other recognitions including being named a two-time Inc. Power Partner, and a three-time Best Places to Work in Chattanooga honoree.

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.