PolyPid Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total of 20 Centers Currently Open with Approximately 40 Expected by End of 2023 in SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Evaluating D-PLEX 100 for the Prevention of Abdominal Colorectal Surgical Site Infections



Completed Production and Release of Three Process Validation Batches of D-PLEX 100

Successful Completion of Good Manufacturing Practice Audit of Company’s Manufacturing Facility

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

A total of 20 centers are currently open in the ongoing SHIELD II Phase 3 trial that is recruiting patients undergoing open colorectal abdominal surgery with large incisions. Approximately 40 centers are expected to be open by the end of 2023. Unblinded interim analysis is planned to be conducted once approximately 400 patients complete their 30-day follow-up. Top-line results are expected in the second half of 2024.

Achieved significant D-PLEX 100 manufacturing-related milestones. Production and release of three process validation batches of D-PLEX 100. Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit of the Company’s manufacturing facility completed without any critical or major findings.



manufacturing-related milestones. Published positive preclinical results demonstrating, for the first time, the safety profile of D-PLEX 100 and the PLEX technology platform in juvenile animals in the peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Toxicology.



and the PLEX technology platform in juvenile animals in the peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Toxicology. Presented the results of the SHIELD I Phase 3 trial for the first time at a medical meeting, the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2023.

Appointed Nurit Tweezer-Zaks, MD, MBA, to Board of Directors following the retirement of Anat Tsour Segal. Dr. Tweezer-Zaks is a biopharmaceutical industry veteran with extensive executive business development, clinical, and R&D expertise. She is an experienced sector investor and was a practicing physician for nearly 15 years.

Regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule.

“Our ongoing SHIELD II Phase 3 trial for our promising lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is progressing as anticipated,” stated Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, PolyPid’s Chief Executive Officer. “We currently have 20 centers open, many of which have just recently begun recruiting patients, and we expect enrollment to ramp-up shortly. We anticipate having approximately 40 centers open by the end of 2023. Importantly, we continue to expect top-line results from SHIELD II in second half of 2024.”

“While we focus on enrollment into SHIELD II, we have also recently achieved several key D-PLEX 100 manufacturing-related milestones that have helped evolve PolyPid into a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company,” continued Ms. Czaczkes Akselbrad. “First, we successfully completed the production and release of three process validation batches of D-PLEX 100 , thus completing a substantial requirement toward our planned submission of D-PLEX 100 ’s New Drug Application and EU Marketing Authorization Application regulatory filings. In addition, a successful Good Manufacturing Practice audit of our manufacturing facility was completed without any critical or major findings, and the Company can now produce D-PLEX 100 at scale to meet the expected commercial demand for the product.”

As to the current situation in Israel, our immediate focus is to support our employees and their families while staying focused on running the business. As of today, there has been no material impact on our operations and business activity.

Financial results for three months ended September 30, 2023

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $3.8 million, compared to $6.2 million in the same three-month period of 2022. The decrease in R&D expenses resulted primarily from the completion of the SHIELD I Phase 3 clinical trial.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.2 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2022.

Marketing and business development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $0.3 million, compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had a net loss of $5.6 million, or ($3.40) per share, compared to a net loss of $9.3 million, or ($14.19) per share, in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Financial results for nine months ended September 30, 2023

R&D expenses, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $11.6 million, compared to $23.3 million for the same nine-month period of 2022.

G&A expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $4.3 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Marketing and business development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period of 2022.

The decreases in G&A and marketing and business development expenses were primarily due to the Company’s cost reduction plan announced in October 2022 and further cost savings initiatives implemented during the first nine months of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had a net loss of $17.5 million, or ($13.59) per share, compared to a net loss of $33.0 million, or ($51.15) per share, in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and deposits in the amount of $10.2 million. PolyPid expects that this cash balance will be sufficient to fund operations into late first quarter of 2024.

About D-PLEX 100

D-PLEX 100, PolyPid’s lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs). Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in a high local concentration of the drug for a period of 30 days for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 is currently in Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections in patients undergoing open abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions (>20cm).

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the number of centers expected to open by the end of 2023, the expected timing of top-line data, the planned submission of a New Drug Application and EU Marketing Authorization Application regulatory filings, potential commercial demand for D-PLEX 100 and the expected sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,353 $ 8,552 Short-term deposits 8,801 4,042 Restricted cash 495 511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 473 1,089 Total current assets 11,122 14,194 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 8,077 9,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,632 2,431 Other long-term assets 101 99 Total long-term assets 9,810 11,777 Total assets $ 20,932 $ 25,971





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,859 $ 4,024 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,024 2,429 Trade payables 529 1,141 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 486 959 Total current liabilities 5,898 8,553 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 7,665 7,574 Deferred revenues 2,548 2,548 Long-term operating lease liabilities 832 1,173 Other liabilities 451 294 Total long-term liabilities 11,496 11,589 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 107,800,000 and 47,800,000 shares at September 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively; Issued and outstanding: 1,653,559 and 669,605 shares at September 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively *) - - Additional paid-in capital 235,491 220,273 Accumulated deficit (231,953 ) (214,444 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,538 5,829 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,932 $ 25,971

*) On September 18, 2023, the Company affected a 1-for-30 reverse share split (the "Reverse Share Split")

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development, net $ 11,560 $ 23,335 $ 3,806 $ 6,240 Marketing and business development 1,003 2,538 261 840 General and administrative 4,305 6,403 1,193 1,680 Operating loss 16,868 32,276 5,260 8,760 Financial expense, net 581 640 319 437 Loss before income tax 17,449 32,916 5,579 9,197 Income tax expenses 60 74 25 74 Net loss $ 17,509 $ 32,990 $ 5,604 $ 9,271 Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share *) $ 13.59 $ 51.15 $ 3.40 $ 14.19 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 1,288,678 644,958 1,650,259 653,240

*) On September 18, 2023, the Company affected a 1-for-30 reverse share split (the "Reverse Share Split")