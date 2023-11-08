Inmar's Drug Stewardship Program Gains Preliminary Approval from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

Winston-Salem, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an experienced drug stewardship operator and leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution, is pleased to announce that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) granted preliminary approval of its Drug Stewardship program for the State of Illinois on September 26. This significant milestone underscores the compliance and effectiveness of Inmar's Consumer Drug Take-back solution, which aims to combat drug misuse, accidental drug poisonings, and environmental damage due to improper medication storage and disposal.

In collaboration with the IEPA, Inmar Intelligence is committed to expanding and enhancing consumer drug take-back programs throughout Illinois with a cost-effective and cost-consistent compliance solution for manufacturer sponsors. The initiative is funded by pharmaceutical manufacturers, ensuring that both pharmacies and consumers can participate at no cost.

With the approval from the State of Illinois, Inmar Intelligence will roll out a comprehensive program that includes a network of conveniently accessible kiosks and mail-back locations across the state. These kiosks will allow community members to safely and responsibly dispose of their unwanted prescription medications, mitigating the risks of drug diversion and misuse.

Inmar Intelligence is uniquely positioned to leverage its operational efficiencies, dispenser relationships, and economies of scale as the largest provider of pharmaceutical reverse logistics services in the country. This positions the company to effectively manage drug take-back programs of any scale and ensures the success of this critical initiative.

The need for such programs is pressing, as the latest data reveals alarming statistics across the state of Illinois and nationwide. During a 12-month period ending in May 2023, an average of 10 Illinois residents (3,880 annually) succumbed to drug overdoses each day. Nationally, in a 12-month period ending in May 2023, over 112,024 Americans lost their lives due to drug overdoses, surpassing the combined toll of car crashes and gun fatalities.

Inmar Intelligence's program is designed to address these pressing issues by providing accessible and secure medication disposal solutions, ultimately contributing to the well-being of Illinois residents and the environment. In addition to Illinois, Inmar has received approval in Massachusetts, New York, Maine, and Washington and supports the Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation in California and Oregon.

For more information about Inmar's Solutions for Healthcare and its Consumer Drug Take-back program, please visit https://www.inmar.com/pharmacy-manufacturers-consumer-drug-take-back-program.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a partner to healthcare organizations for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and ensure safety along the drug supply chain for healthcare employees and patients.



For more information about Inmar's Healthcare solutions go to inmar.com