Plum Named WorkTech 2023 Company to Watch

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum today shared that it has been named one of WorkTech’s 2023 Companies to Watch.



To compile the list, WorkTech, a market analyst and advisory firm, examined trends in HR and work and identified six core themes. Plum’s selection resulted from the company’s forward-thinking approach to modern-day talent challenges, in line with this new research and the differentiation between Work Tech and traditional HR Tech.

The associated report notes that Work Tech has emerged as a new category, distinct from HR technology but not supplanting it. Rather, companies like Plum help bring technology into the flow of work, designed for the humans who will use and experience it. At the same time, Plum works to move processes forward, provide deeper insights and predict outcomes, able to deliver results with the opportunity to scale across the talent lifecycle as organizational needs dictate.

"As the Work Tech space has evolved over the last few years, we've seen a growing interest in building skills-based organizations," said George LaRocque, Founder and Chief Analyst at WorkTech. "Plum understands what it takes to achieve that, having developed a platform able to predict individual success and provide actionable data and insights throughout the talent lifecycle. As such, Plum directly aligns with the core themes of Work Tech and its next wave of innovation."

Plum co-founder and CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “The technology landscape has changed dramatically since we launched Plum, and at that time, it was hard for people to understand what we were trying to achieve. Today, Plum stands apart from other solutions because of that foresight. What we offer is unique, serving as the first dataset companies need on the journey to becoming truly skills based. We are grateful to George and WorkTech for recognizing this and including Plum as one to watch.”

To access WorkTech’s 2023 Companies to Watch List of Tech Providers, visit https://1worktech.com/2023-worktech-companies-to-watch-announced.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

