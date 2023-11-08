Dairy Protein's Multifunctional Properties Drive Demand Across Food, Health, and Beauty Industries Worldwide

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy protein market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 14.0 billion in 2022. Industry analysts anticipate continued expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 19.1 billion by 2028, demonstrating a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.06% during the period of 2023-2028.

Dairy protein possesses multifunctional properties, including antimicrobial, immunomodulatory, and antithrombotic attributes. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing metabolic health by stimulating skeletal muscle formation, facilitating weight loss, and reducing fat mass. Additionally, dairy protein contributes to cancer prevention by increasing cellular levels of glutathione and promoting hormonal and cell-mediated immune responses. It also aids in reducing insulin resistance, improving glycemic control in diabetes, and enhancing blood osmotic pressure. These versatile properties have resulted in extensive applications across the food and beverage (F&B), personal care and cosmetics, and nutraceutical industries worldwide.

Dairy Protein Market Trends:

One of the primary market drivers is the growing use of dairy protein as a texture modifier, carrier, and agent for thickening, gelling, and foaming in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to a surge in the adoption of nutritious and healthy diets, spurring the demand for dairy protein. The consumption of protein supplements derived from dairy protein is also on the rise.

Dairy protein's role in cell repair and overall body growth has contributed to its increased consumption, especially for strengthening children's bones worldwide. Key market players are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce products with enhanced properties such as flavor, aroma, and performance, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the global population's rising instances of poor metabolic health are expected to bolster market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of trends within each sub-segment of the global dairy protein market, providing forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on type, form, and application.

Breakup by Type:

Casein and Derivatives

Whey Protein

Milk Protein Concentrate

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the dairy protein industry includes key players such as Ace International LLP, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia PLC, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Groupe Lactalis, Idaho Milk Products, Kerry Group plc, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., United Dairymen of Arizona, and Westland Milk Products (Yili Group).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global dairy protein market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global dairy protein market during 2023-2028? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy protein market? What are the key factors driving the global dairy protein market? How is the global dairy protein market segmented by type? How is the global dairy protein market segmented by form? How is the global dairy protein market segmented by application? Which regions are key in the global dairy protein market? Who are the key players and companies in the global dairy protein market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8wrl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment