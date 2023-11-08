Global Dental Liners and Bases Market Hits $1.4 Billion in 2022, Poised for Steady Growth at 3.26% CAGR Through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Liners and Bases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental liners and bases market has demonstrated significant growth, achieving a market size of US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. Analysts project continued expansion in the years ahead, with the market expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.26% during the period of 2023-2028.

Dental liners and bases are essential materials that enhance restorative and prosthodontic care for patients. They are commonly placed between cavity preparations to prevent the harmful effects of bacterial toxins on the pulp. These materials, including varnish, calcium hydroxide, zinc phosphate, glass ionomer, and resin, are applied in thin or thick layers, offering various benefits such as sealing dentin, reducing postoperative sensitivity, and providing strength and radiopacity.

Dental Liners and Bases Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases among young adults worldwide is driving market growth. Dental liners and bases play a crucial role in reducing postoperative sensitivity by forming a strong bond with the tooth and sealing tooth structure to protect against microleakage.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of advanced dental procedures for maintaining oral health and restoring teeth aesthetically and functionally is contributing to market expansion. Manufacturers are continually innovating their products, incorporating polymers and silver into the prime material and utilizing materials like zinc oxide eugenol and resin-modified glass ionomers with bactericidal properties.

These innovations are driving market growth. Moreover, dental liners and bases are widely adopted for dental sealing, pulpal protection, thermal insulation, and stimulating secondary dentine formation. Factors such as the aging population's susceptibility to dental diseases, rising consumer spending power, growth in the healthcare industry, and favorable government initiatives promoting dental care are further bolstering market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The comprehensive report provides insights into key trends within each sub-segment of the global dental liners and bases market and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on material and end user.

Breakup by Material:

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Glass Ionomer

Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry includes key players such as 3M Company, Bisco Industries, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corporation, Pulpdent Corporation, Shofu Inc., and VOCO GmbH.

