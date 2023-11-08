Fiber Optics Testing Market revenue to reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber optics testing market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over ~11.8% from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 5.07 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1.33 billion in the year 2022.The increasing adoption of cloud computing has led to a surge in demand for fiber optics testing. Cloud computing relies heavily on high-speed internet connectivity and bandwidth management, both of which require reliable and efficient fiber optic networks. In 2022, more than 62% of corporate data found its home in the cloud, which is a significant rise from the 30% recorded in 2015.

It is anticipated that global spending by end users, on public cloud services will grow by 22% in 2023 amounting to a grand total of USD 590 [R1] billion. As more businesses and individuals move their data and applications to the cloud, the need for fiber optics testing becomes even more crucial to ensure optimal network performance and reliability.

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet to Boost Market Growth

As the world becomes more connected, people are relying on the internet for everything from work to entertainment. This has led to a surge in demand for high-speed internet, which can only be provided through fiber optic networks. Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, there has been a significant surge in the need for broadband communication services. In fact, certain operators have witnessed a 63 [R2] % rise, in internet traffic when compared to pre pandemic times. Fiber optic cables are capable of transmitting data at incredibly high speeds, making them the ideal choice for delivering fast and reliable internet connections.

In addition to individual consumers, businesses are also driving the demand for high-speed internet. With the rise of cloud computing and the increasing need for data storage and processing, companies require fast and reliable internet connections to keep their operations running smoothly. Fiber optic networks provide the speed and reliability that businesses need, making them an essential component of modern IT infrastructure.

Fiber Optics Testing Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Emergence of 5G Technology to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The fiber optics testing market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The emergence of 5G technology is one of the key drivers for the demand for fiber optics testing in the market in region. On October 1 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement by introducing 5G services in India. Currently the only providers offering 5G network services in the country are Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Furthermore, Jio has expanded its reach by launching 5G services in cities like Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. This expansion brings the number of cities, with Jio True 5G to 72. 5G technology requires a significant increase in bandwidth and speed, and fiber optics is the most efficient way to achieve this. Fiber optics can transmit data at much higher speeds than traditional copper cables, making it the ideal choice for 5G networks.

Increasing Number Of Data Centers to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America fiber optics testing market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035 driven by increasing number of data centers in the region. As of September 2023, the United States had the number of data centers compared to any other country with a reported total of 5,370 [R3] . As data centers become more and more complex, the need for fiber optic testing increases. This testing is essential to ensure that the fiber optics network is functioning properly and that the data is transmitted quickly and accurately. Additionally, the demand for higher bandwidth and faster data transmissions is driving the need for more data centers, which in turn is driving the demand for fiber optic testing.

Fiber Optics Testing Segmentation by Application

Telecommunication

Military & Aerospace

Energy & Power

Railway

Oil & Gas

Cable Television

Others

The energy and power segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035 driven by the rising demand for energy in the world. By the year 2050 non-OECD countries are projected to contribute around 70% of the energy demand with developing nations accounting for more than 100 [R4] % of the growth in energy demand worldwide. This increasing demand for energy has led to an increase in the use of fiber optics for testing and monitoring of energy infrastructure. This includes the use of fiber optics for testing the transmission lines, power lines, and gas pipelines. As the demand for energy continues to grow, so does the demand for fiber optics testing.

Fiber Optics Testing Segmentation by Fiber Mode

Single Mode

Multimode

The multimode segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Multi-modal fiber optic cables are more cost-effective because they require fewer cables and connectors than single-modal fiber optic cables. The transmission speed and distance limits for multimode fiber optics are usually around 100 Mbit/s for distances up to 2 km [R5] (100BASE FX) 1 Gbit/s for distances up to 1000 m and 10 Gbit/s for distances up, to 550 m. This allows for easier installation and greater cost savings. Additionally, the multimode segment in Fiber Optics Testing market is expected to grow faster than single-modal segment, making it an attractive option for organizations with a limited budget.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in fiber optics testing market that are profiled by Research Nester are TE Connectivity, Corning Incorporated, Molex, Amphenol Corporation, Infinite Electronics International, Inc., Hitachi Information & Telecommunication Engineering, Ltd, Belden Inc., HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Fujikura, Ltd., EXFO Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Fiber Optics Testing Market

Fujikura Ltd. made an announcement regarding the opening of a new fiber optic cable facility in Swindon, Wiltshire. This facility, operated by AFL, a subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd, in Japan will commence production of Fujikura’s Air Blown Wrapping Tube Cable (ABWTC) using their innovative Spider Web Ribbon® (SWR) fiber technology.

EXFO has revealed plans to expand its range of optical test solutions by integrating technology obtained from InOpticals Inc. into its comprehensive test and measurement portfolio. This integration will enable EXFO to provide more extensive and flexible test solutions.

