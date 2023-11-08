Global Adherence Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adherence Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Adherence Packaging estimated at US$713.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multi-Dose Packaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$758.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Unit-Dose Packaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Adherence Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$191.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $713.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

