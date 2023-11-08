Global Mixed Reality Strategic Business Report 2023: MR Promises to Simplify Users' Work in Process Automation Industry

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Reality: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mixed Reality estimated at US$770.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 71.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wireless Head-Mounted Display Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 74.8% CAGR and reach US$37.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wired Head-Mounted Display Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 67.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $225.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 67.1% CAGR
The Mixed Reality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$225.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 67.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 65.1% and 60.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 48.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured) -
- Atheer, Inc.
- Canon, Inc.
- Daqri LLC
- EON Reality, Inc.
- Layar BV
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Meta Company
- Microsoft Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Sulon Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Mixed Reality: A Transformational Technology
- Global Mixed Reality Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025
- Global Consumer AR/MR Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Hardware and Software Components for 2019 and 2025
- Examples of MR Use Cases in Various Industries
- Mixed Reality - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Global Mixed Reality in Education Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
- Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mixed Reality: A Disruptive Technology in Consumer Application Market
- How Does Mixed Reality Affect Customer Experience?
- Engaging Customers in MR World
- Mixed Reality Holds Promise for Niche Applications in Business and Industrial Areas
- MR Holds Potential to Solve Key Business Problems for Enterprises
- Manufacturing Sector: MR Aids in Digital Transformation of amidst the Transition towards Industry 4.0
- Industrial Operations Set to Benefit from MR Apps
- MR Promises to Simplify Users' Work in Process Automation Industry
- Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset: Prime for Use in Factory Settings
- Mixed Reality Emerging as the Future of Immersive Entertainment
- Education: A High Growth Market for Mixed Reality
- Mixed Reality Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in the Field of Medicine
- Surgeons Benefit from MR Technology
- Immersive MR Technology Enables Effective Training of Medical Professionals
- MR's Increasingly Important Role in Medical Education & Research
- Interactive Mixed Reality: The Future of Storytelling
- Mixed Reality in Gaming Market: Riding on the Robust Expansion of Overall Gaming Industry
- Global Games Market: Revenues in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Games Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Device/Segment for 2019 and 2025
- Top Windows Mixed Reality Games: A Review
- HitMotion: Reloaded-An MR Fitness Game for Vive Focus Plus
- Codename: Neon-A Mixed Reality Mobile Game
- Facebook's Oculus Quest Headset: A Move towards MR Gaming
- Mixed Reality Technology in Aviation Industry: A Promising Market
- MR Addresses Advanced Training Needs of Aviation Professionals
- Airbus and Microsoft Team Up for Mixed Reality Solutions
- Extended Reality Set to Transform Training of Aviation Workers
- AFRL Studies Potential Role of MR and Other Reality Technologies in Aircraft Maintenance
- Rising Significance of MR Technology in Defense Sector
- MR Systems Set to Transform Defense Training
- Microsoft's Hololens MR Technology: Potential Role in Combat Scenarios
- Mixed Reality's Use in 3D Modeling and Training for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Projects
- Mixed Reality Headsets Market: High Growth Prospects
- Growth of HMD Market Presents Opportunity for MR Headsets: Global HMD Market Revenues in US$ Billion for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- A Glance at Select Mixed Reality Headsets
- Comparing HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality Headsets
- Windows Mixed Reality: Providing a More Immersive User Experience
- Innovations in MR Headsets
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Mixed Reality
- Types of Mixed Reality
- Windows Mixed Reality
- Comparing Mixed Reality with Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
