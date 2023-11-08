Global Mixed Reality Strategic Business Report 2023: MR Promises to Simplify Users' Work in Process Automation Industry

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Reality: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mixed Reality estimated at US$770.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 71.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wireless Head-Mounted Display Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 74.8% CAGR and reach US$37.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wired Head-Mounted Display Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 67.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $225.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 67.1% CAGR



The Mixed Reality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$225.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 67.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 65.1% and 60.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 48.4% CAGR.



Atheer, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Daqri LLC

Layar BV

Magic Leap, Inc.

Meta Company

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sulon Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $770.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 71.7% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mixed Reality: A Transformational Technology

Global Mixed Reality Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025

Global Consumer AR/MR Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Hardware and Software Components for 2019 and 2025

Examples of MR Use Cases in Various Industries

Mixed Reality - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Mixed Reality in Education Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mixed Reality: A Disruptive Technology in Consumer Application Market

How Does Mixed Reality Affect Customer Experience?

Engaging Customers in MR World

Mixed Reality Holds Promise for Niche Applications in Business and Industrial Areas

MR Holds Potential to Solve Key Business Problems for Enterprises

Manufacturing Sector: MR Aids in Digital Transformation of amidst the Transition towards Industry 4.0

Industrial Operations Set to Benefit from MR Apps

MR Promises to Simplify Users' Work in Process Automation Industry

Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset: Prime for Use in Factory Settings

Mixed Reality Emerging as the Future of Immersive Entertainment

Education: A High Growth Market for Mixed Reality

Mixed Reality Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in the Field of Medicine

Surgeons Benefit from MR Technology

Immersive MR Technology Enables Effective Training of Medical Professionals

MR's Increasingly Important Role in Medical Education & Research

Interactive Mixed Reality: The Future of Storytelling

Mixed Reality in Gaming Market: Riding on the Robust Expansion of Overall Gaming Industry

Global Games Market: Revenues in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Games Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Device/Segment for 2019 and 2025

Top Windows Mixed Reality Games: A Review

HitMotion: Reloaded-An MR Fitness Game for Vive Focus Plus

Codename: Neon-A Mixed Reality Mobile Game

Facebook's Oculus Quest Headset: A Move towards MR Gaming

Mixed Reality Technology in Aviation Industry: A Promising Market

MR Addresses Advanced Training Needs of Aviation Professionals

Airbus and Microsoft Team Up for Mixed Reality Solutions

Extended Reality Set to Transform Training of Aviation Workers

AFRL Studies Potential Role of MR and Other Reality Technologies in Aircraft Maintenance

Rising Significance of MR Technology in Defense Sector

MR Systems Set to Transform Defense Training

Microsoft's Hololens MR Technology: Potential Role in Combat Scenarios

Mixed Reality's Use in 3D Modeling and Training for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Projects

Mixed Reality Headsets Market: High Growth Prospects

Growth of HMD Market Presents Opportunity for MR Headsets: Global HMD Market Revenues in US$ Billion for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

A Glance at Select Mixed Reality Headsets

Comparing HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality Headsets

Windows Mixed Reality: Providing a More Immersive User Experience

Innovations in MR Headsets

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Mixed Reality

Types of Mixed Reality

Windows Mixed Reality

Comparing Mixed Reality with Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

