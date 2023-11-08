Clinical Trials Using iPSCs for Heart Diseases, Stroke, and Cancer Treatment Propel Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cardiac Cells segment is estimated at 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)

Lonza Group Ltd.

Evotec SE

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Abcam PLC

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cell Applications, Inc.

Invivogen

ALSTEM, LLC

Censo Biotechnologies Ltd.

Creative Bioarray

Creative Biolabs

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

ID Pharma Co., Ltd.

BlueRock Therapeutics, LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Gains from Increasing Use in Research for COVID-19

Studies Employing iPSCs in COVID-19 Research

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction

Production of iPSCs

First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs

Human iPSCs

Key Properties of iPSCs

Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs

Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth

Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur Growth of iPSC Market

North America Dominates Global iPSC Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovation/Advancement

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced iPSC Treatments

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic Applications

Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space

Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research Papers for the Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016

Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC Published Worldwide (2014-2016)

Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto iPSCs

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs

Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs?

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2019

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering for 2019

Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income Countries

Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery

Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market

Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of iPSCs Market

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer Type: 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries

New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and Investments in Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth Opportunities for iPSCs: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit Market Growth

Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based Studies by Select Condition: As on Oct 31, 2020

iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment

'Off-the-shelf' Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical Trial

iPSCs for Hematological Disorders

Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D Initiatives

Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the Years 2016 through 2021

Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks

Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview

Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by Select iPSC Banks

Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs

Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine

Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC Production Method

Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs

iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts

Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing Novel Cancer Vaccines

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC Self-Organization

STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSRT Plus

Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells

A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to iPSCs

A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

