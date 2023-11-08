Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market is projected to reach a value of $12.9 billion by the year 2027

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food & beverages industry pumps market refers to the market segment that involves the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pumps specifically designed for use in the food and beverages industry. This market encompasses all the pumps and related equipment that are used by food and beverage producers to handle liquids, transfer ingredients, and facilitate various processes within their production facilities. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global food & beverages industry pumps market is estimated to be valued at $9.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Need of Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market

Hygiene and Safety: The food and beverage industry require pumps that meet strict hygiene and safety standards. These specialized pumps are designed to prevent contamination and ensure the quality and safety of products, safeguarding the health of consumers.

Efficient Production: Pumps play a crucial role in efficiently transferring and processing liquids, which is vital in food and beverage production. These pumps help manufacturers maintain consistent product quality and reduce production time and costs.

Compliance with Regulations: The food industry is subject to stringent regulations and standards. Food & Beverages Industry Pumps are designed to meet these requirements, ensuring that producers comply with food safety regulations.

Versatility: The market offers a range of pump types to cater to different applications within the food and beverage industry, from transferring liquids and mixing ingredients to dosing additives and handling high-viscosity products. This versatility is vital for a diverse industry.

Improved Product Quality: High-quality pumps contribute to the production of consistent and high-quality food and beverage products. They can handle delicate products and ensure precise dosing, which is essential for product integrity.

Increased Productivity: The use of efficient pumps can lead to increased productivity in food and beverage manufacturing. This not only benefits producers but also helps meet the growing demand for food and beverages in the market.

Configured Pumps: A Growing Necessity

In the meat and poultry processing industry, pumps play a critical role in various stages of production. These pumps are typically configured to meet the specific flow rate and pressure requirements of the system or service. Proper configuration is essential to ensure the efficient transfer of liquids and ingredients while minimizing waste. Designing the right piping system layout and selecting low-loss components are key steps in this process. The choice of pipe size, for instance, is a trade-off between initial costs and the energy required to pump fluids. Larger pipes reduce friction loss but come with higher material and installation costs. In a growing meat and poultry industry, well-configured pumps are essential to ensure productivity and cost-efficiency.

North America Leading the Way

The North American region has played a pivotal role in the global food and beverages industry pumps market, accounting for a significant share. In 2021, North America contributed 24.9% of the market share. This region, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico, hosts numerous multinational food manufacturing companies. Consumers' busy lifestyles have driven a need for processed and convenience food. This trend has boosted the demand for processed meat products, prompting investments in meat processing facilities. Additionally, the region has seen a growing emphasis on food safety standards, technological innovations, and an increasing export market for meat products.

Conclusion

The meat and poultry industry is experiencing a surge in demand, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. As consumers increasingly turn to meat and poultry products, the need for efficient and well-configured pumps in meat processing becomes paramount. Properly configured pumps contribute to productivity, cost-efficiency, and waste reduction in this growing industry. Furthermore, the demand for high-pressure dosing pumps, like progressive cavity pumps, is on the rise, offering precise solutions for various food processing applications. With North America leading the way, the future of the meat and poultry industry appears promising, driven by consumer preferences for processed and convenient food, growing investments, and a heightened focus on safety and innovation.

