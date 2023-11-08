Komprise Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America for the Second Consecutive Year on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Komprise grew 212% during the three-year period from 2019 to 2022.

Komprise helps enterprise IT organizations save and make money on unstructured data, delivering analysis on data in storage and rich data lifecycle management capabilities including data tiering and archiving, data migration and policy-driven automated workflows. The Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform saves customers an average of 70% on data storage and backup costs by delivering full insights into file and object data across hybrid silos with the Komprise Global File Index, so that IT can always have the right unstructured data in the right place at the right time. Komprise Deep Analytics and Smart Data Workflows drastically cuts the time needed to prepare and move unstructured data to analytics, AI and other cloud services while delivering capabilities for AI governance.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the second year in a row on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500,” said Kumar Goswami, cofounder and CEO of Komprise. “Enterprise IT organizations are dealing with the perfect storm of massive data growth, the need to optimize data storage costs and the realization that there is untapped potential from unstructured data through AI and ML. At Komprise, our goal is to help our customers bring structure to unstructured data and deliver maximum cost savings and value.”

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

