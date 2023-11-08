Department of Veterans Affairs Awards TransUnion with Contract to Improve Veterans’ Experiences When Accessing Key Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans are more likely to receive crucial information about their benefits for healthcare, housing and other critical services thanks to a contract the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)—the nation’s largest healthcare provider—awarded to TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and its partner Four Points Technology.



Veterans need to have trust in who is contacting them, especially when regarding their post-service benefits. With this in mind, calls from the VA will soon be branded and verified on both land and mobile devices, with the Department’s name and phone number. In a pilot program implementing these features, the Department of Veterans Affairs saw a 20% increase in its answer rate, while reducing the number of calls—indicating Veterans are eager to answer calls from the VA when knowing they are legitimate.

These improvements are essential as Veterans are not always aware of all the benefits to which they are entitled, especially those transitioning from active service. Prior TransUnion research found Veterans of all ages move across state lines at twice the rate of non-veterans, making them more difficult to reach as they change phone numbers.

“We are honored to serve our nation’s Veterans by restoring trust in the phone channel to help them receive well-earned support,” said Steve Chaouki, President, U.S. Markets and Consumer Interactive, TransUnion. “By leveraging TransUnion solutions, the VA is better equipped to deliver information about essential benefits at times that matter most.”

The contract enables TransUnion to provide TruContact™ Trusted Call Solutions across VA contact centers; major medical centers; and major programs, including suicide prevention, housing assistance, jobs training and much more. TransUnion is also working to protect Veterans from fraud by identifying and blocking spoofed calls that use a VA calling number.

Conversely, the TruContact solutions will help the nation’s most utilized government agency protect brand integrity by preventing legitimate calls from the VA being mistakenly labeled as spam.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to improving experiences for its constituents,” said Jason Goldberg, VP of Sales, Four Points Technology. “Contracting with TransUnion has enhanced the VA’s ability to reach Veterans and their family members to provide benefits in a frictionless experience, while alleviating concerns about fraud.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers'​ unique needs.

As a Federally focused prime contractor, Four Points Technology offers a strong contract portfolio that includes Government-wide contracts such as GSA Schedule 70, CIO-CS and SEWP V as well as multiple agency-specific IDIQs and BPAs. Our disciplined approach to the management of product delivery and ancillary services provides access to the latest technology in an environment that supports rapid implementation, clear productivity gains, and short ROIs. https://www.4points.com