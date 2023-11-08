nesto announced as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program winners for 2023

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nesto , Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender, received recognition as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.



Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry.

“Since 2018, nesto has been on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent mortgage experience. We’ve grown to become Canada's largest digital mortgage lender, with billions in mortgage origination.” said CEO and Co-Founder of nesto, Malik Yacoubi, “Our growth was made possible by an outstanding team of diverse backgrounds - committed to offer the best mortgage experience possible.”

“We're grateful to the many Canadian Financial Institutions that back nesto mortgages and leverage the nesto Mortgage Cloud to deliver a streamlined mortgage experience to their clients. This diversification of our revenues between B2C and B2B is a core factor of constant growth for nesto’s future. Most importantly, we thank every Canadian who trusted us with their most important financial transaction. This is just the beginning,” says Damien Charbonneau, Co-Founder and COO of nesto.

“It’s inspiring how this year’s exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 50 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About nesto:

nesto is Canada’s leading digital mortgage lending platform, with 300+ employees and qualified mortgage experts supported by advanced technologies. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians a leading digital mortgage experience and by empowering partner mortgage lenders to improve and streamline their mortgage lending operations with the nesto Mortgage Cloud.

