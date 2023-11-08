In-Space Manufacturing Leader Space Forge Appoints New Director of Strategy and Innovation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Forge, the UK-based leader for in-space manufacturing, announced today a significant addition to its U.S. leadership team with the appointment of Michelle Flemming as Director of Strategy and Innovation. With over sixteen years of space-industry experience, Flemming brings to Space Forge her expertise in the application of microgravity environments and proven execution of innovative programs.



Space Forge, which will manufacture in orbit advanced materials for semiconductors, alloys, and biological applications, introduced its patented platform and re-entry technology earlier this year and has plans for a launch of its ForgeStar™-1 in early 2024. The company has been rapidly expanding its global footprint and in June announced industry leader Andrew Parlock as Director of U.S. Operations.

Michelle Flemming has worked extensively with teams conducting research in materials science, biomedical, and cryogenics. Having participated in over 250 parabolic flight missions, her hands-on understanding of microgravity environments provides Space Forge with a unique advantage for its in-space manufacturing initiatives.

"I am enthusiastic about how materials – including those relevant to pharma and semiconductors – behave in microgravity environments, because I’ve seen firsthand the potential of these environments. I look forward to being part of Space Forge’s efforts to make these potentials a reality," said Flemming.

Flemming comes from Zero Gravity Corporation, the first and only FAA-approved provider of commercial zero gravity flights in the U.S. During her tenure with the company she led the creation of its ZERO-G's commercial research program and served as the supervisor of inflight for astronaut training, scientific research, and public parabolic flight experiences. As Zero Gravity’s director of research and education, Flemming designed and managed the company’s ZERO-G initiatives including the development and execution of Zero-G's Weightless Lab and Northrop Grumman Foundation's Weightless Flights of Discovery program. She also has a successful track record as an FAA certified flight attendant and ZERO-G test director on NASA Microgravity Missions through the JSC Reduced Gravity Office.

Andrew Parlock, Director of U.S. Operations at Space Forge, said of Flemming's ability to transform innovative concepts into tangible solutions, "Michelle’s ability to turn groundbreaking ideas into realized and accessible resources is an invaluable asset to Space Forge. The industry needs leaders like Michelle who can seamlessly lead teams from ideation to execution."

Space Forge is now in the final stages of planning its U.S. operations which will include headquarters, manufacturing and refurbishment facilities, and research and development centers for advanced materials, spacecraft, and semiconductors.

For more information about Space Forge and its mission, please visit Space Forge's official website.

About Space Forge

Space Forge Ltd is on a mission to lead the clean industrial revolution by harnessing space. The company is developing fully returnable satellites that are designed for manufacturing next generation super materials in-space. In creating a reliable return, Space Forge will advance the expansion of the microgravity market for premium research and development applications by lowering the barriers to entry. The company is focused on R&D initiatives where dedicated return from the space environment can add a significant benefit, or overcome obstacles found terrestrially, to unlock new value and innovation.

Website: https://www.spaceforge.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdac54e7-5341-4914-9ada-4c62525a7264