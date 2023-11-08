Integer to Showcase European Expansion, Commitment to Medical Device OEMs and Start-Ups at Compamed 2023

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer and a complete partner in innovation, will exhibit at Compamed 2023 from November 13-16, in Düsseldorf, Germany. Integer can be found in Hall 8b / N29.

During Compamed, Integer looks forward to connecting with medical device OEMs and start-ups to discuss its comprehensive suite of solutions from prototype to pilot and beyond. Integer’s focal points for Compamed 2023 revolve around the company’s significant investments in Europe, particularly in Ireland.

Integer has recently undertaken a strategic expansion of its site in New Ross, Ireland, covering an additional 80,000 square feet to substantially increase its high-volume guidewire and wire-based manufacturing capacity. Alongside the New Ross expansion, Integer has also invested in a new R&D and manufacturing facility in Galway, Ireland. The first construction phase of this new facility will add approximately 70,000 square feet of R&D and manufacturing space. This expansion aims to provide local solutions for structural heart, neurovascular, and electrophysiology applications, enabling seamless transitions from R&D to operations.

Further amplifying the company’s presence in Ireland, Integer’s team of experts in Spiddal, Ireland, specializes in complex braiding, textile, and impact coating and covering capabilities. The team offers comprehensive solutions, including medical textiles, absorbable stents, and biomaterial braiding, among others.

“We are committed to delivering unparalleled value to our partners,” said Payman Khales, President, Cardio & Vascular. “With our recent expansions in Europe, we’re dramatically strengthening our local and global differentiated R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Our aim is to streamline the supply chain and ensure a smooth transition from R&D to operations for both our European and global customers, helping to accelerate time to market for new product innovations.”

Medical device OEMs, start-ups and all interested parties are invited to visit Hall 8b / N29 during Compamed from November 13-16, 2023, to learn more about how Integer can serve as your complete partner in innovation.

