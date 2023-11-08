North America Medical Cart Industry Size is Anticipated to Acquire US$ 3,750.98 million by 2034 With a CAGR of 4.7% | Future Market Insights,Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is anticipated that the medical cart industry in North America would grow from US$ 2,361.09 million in 2024 to US$ 3,750.98 million by 2034. The Medical Cart Industry Analysis in North America is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next ten years, which will propel this projected expansion.



Healthcare organizations and government bodies in North America are taking the initiative to meet the requirements of the present population by increasing healthcare expenditure. Upsurge in healthcare expenditure assists healthcare organizations in enhancing their inventory of equipment and facilities like medical carts. As per the statistics shared by Harvard Business Review, the United States healthcare system spent about US$ 1 trillion on healthcare delivery.

Market players are improving their market position by participating in conferences, coming into contract agreements, and partnering to gain hold of additional customers. These tactics are assisting companies to extend their geographic reach and access to services, products, or new types of customers.

An increase in healthcare providers is shifting to medical carts equipped with EMR systems to track medical data on the spot for a continued vision over the entire treatment progress. The use of advanced medical carts featuring touch panels to store and access data on EMR medical carts is expected to enhance the scope of medical carts in North America.

“Key players are constantly researching and developing innovative medical carts to meet the exacting demands of the healthcare industry in North America. Additionally, players are taking note of the emerging demand for medical carts in Canada and expanding their businesses there,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

In the historical period, the market grew at a rate of 5.6% to attain a market share of US$ 3,582.60 million in 2023.

The United States medical cart industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

The Canada medical cart industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

Based on product type, the real-time locating system segment is projected to acquire a value share of 36.80% in 2024.

Based on end users, the diagnostic center segment is anticipated to obtain a value share of 36.80% in 2024.



Medical Cart Industry Report Coverage:

Forecast Period 2019 to 2023 Historical Data Available for 2024 to 2034

Omnicell, Inc.

The Harloff Company

Capsa Healthcare

Medline Industries, Inc.

Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc.

Waterloo Healthcare

Ergotron, Inc.

TouchPoint Medical

AFC Industries Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Key Tactics Employed by Players Operating in the Medical Cart Industry Analysis in North America:

The medical cart industry in North America is characterized as significantly fragmented. Market players are investing in activities like research and development to create more functional medical carts that meet the requirements of healthcare providers. Participants are also extending their product line to include carts for an extensive range of applications. Players are further introducing specialized medical carts under competitive price ranges to attract customers.

Key Developments:

In December 2022, GCX Mounting Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare-focused mobility and mounting solutions, officially announced that it had acquired Jaco, Inc. The latter company specializes in branded point-of-care IT workstation solutions for healthcare markets, such as non-powered carts, powered carts, video-presentation carts, and wall arms. The acquisition is projected to be strengthened by the addition of Jaco’s battery-powered EVO Series mobile carts.

In August 2021, Ergotron launched an updated CareFit Pro Medical Cart to enhance the well-being and quality of care of caregivers. The launch has incorporated customizable accessories and drawers to streamline workflow.

Key Segments:

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Others



By Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Wood



By Energy Source:

Powered

Non-Powered (Mechanical)

By Product Type:

Emergency Carts

Procedure/Treatment Carts

Anaesthesia Carts

Medical Computer Carts

Others



By Country:

The United States

Canada

