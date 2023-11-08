Wearable Payment Device Market Report | Wearable Payment Device Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030 – By RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Wearable Payment Device Market is valued at US$ 57.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of over 29.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A wearable payment device is a compact device, designed to facilitate payments, through various contactless technologies. These devices are generally worn on the body like a ring, wristwatch, wrist wristband, among others, and are equipped with the required technologies to make payment transactions.

The increasing popularity of contactless payment methods, such as NFC (Near Field Communication) and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), has driven demand for wearable payment devices that can tap into these technologies.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global wearable payment device market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including technology, device type, sales channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global wearable payment device market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Thousand Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global wearable payment device market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Wearable Payment Device Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of technology, the market is sub-segmented into NFC, RFID and others. NFC is expected to dominate the wearable payment device market by technology.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 57.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 358.3 billion Growth Rate 29.8% Key Market Drivers Rising contactless technology adoption

Rising fashion trends

Increasing consumer awareness Companies Profiled Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Google LLC

Garmin

Huami Corporation

NXP Semiconductors (FitPay)

VISA, Inc.

PayPal

Xiaomi

Tappy Technologies

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global wearable payment device market include,

In August 2022, Huami collaborated with Timex Group. The partnership involves jointly developing smart wearable products by leveraging Huami’s AI, manufacturing and design capabilities, and Timex’s competence in developing smart watches.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global wearable payment device market growth include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Google LLC, Garmin, Huami Corporation, NXP Semiconductors (FitPay), VISA, Inc., PayPal, Xiaomi, and Tappy Technologies, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global wearable payment device market based on technology, device type, sales channel, and region

Global Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology RFID NFC Others

Global Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Device Type Wristbands Keepers Smart Watch Others

Global Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Online Offline

Global Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Wearable Payment Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Wearable Payment Device Report:

What will be the market value of the global wearable payment device market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global wearable payment device market?

What are the market drivers of the global wearable payment device market?

What are the key trends in the global wearable payment device market?

Which is the leading region in the global wearable payment device market?

What are the major companies operating in the global wearable payment device market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global wearable payment device market?

