ShorePoint Wins Prestigious 2023 Government Contractor of the Year Award

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has been named the 2023 Greater Washington Government Contractor of the Year in the under $25 million category. The award was presented at the 21st annual Greater Washington GovCon Awards gala.



“This phenomenal recognition is a testament to the extraordinary skill and work of our team who relentlessly serve our company, our customers and our community,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved together over the past year to help strengthen the cyber resilience of our federal customers and support their missions. Thank you all for an incredible year.”

The GovCon Contractor of the Year Awards are presented to Washington D.C.-area government contractors for distinguished their financial and operational accomplishments, as well as outstanding contributions to employees, the industry and the U.S. government over the past year.

Awards are presented in four revenue categories: Up to $25 million, $25-75 million, $75-300 million, and over $300 million.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

