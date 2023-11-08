Global Advanced Visualization Strategic Business Report 2023: Rapid Evolution of 3D and 4D Imaging Accelerates Adoption Rates

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Visualization: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Advanced Visualization estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

MRI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CT segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Advanced Visualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Advanced Visualization: An Introductory Prelude

Critical Importance of Advanced Imaging in Modern Medical Imaging Modalities Elevates Uptake Volumes of AV Solutions

Sustained Emphasis on Upgrading Healthcare IT Capabilities Extends Robust Opportunities

Immediate Outlook Remains Northbound for Advanced Visualization Solutions Market

Advanced Visualization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressive Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of AV Marketplace

Rapid Evolution of 3D and 4D Imaging Accelerates Adoption Rates

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Hold Immense Potential in Advanced Visualization Technologies

Artificial Intelligence Set to Further Enhance the Capabilities of Advanced Visualization

Enterprise Thin Client AV Evolves as Mainstream Concept

MRI: Largest and Fastest Growing Imaging Modality

AV Addresses the Precise Imaging Needs of Cardiovascular Procedures

Radiology Processes Made Seamless with Advanced Visualization

High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Neurology

AV Seeks Role in Image Guidance & Navigation Technologies for Robotic Surgery

