BlueFire Equipment Corp (BLFR) Reduces Authorize Common Stock, Increases Series A Preferred Stock for Future Acquisitions, and Shares Updates on the Binding Letter Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC.

Woodlands, TX. , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueFire Equipment Corp. (OTC: BLFR) (“BLFR” or the “Company”), a specialist in emerging industry acquisitions, today announces the reduction of the Company’s Authorize Common Stock, increase of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, and updates on the Binding Letter Agreement with Resource Rock Exploration, LLC. (“Resource Rock”).



Authorize Common Stock Reduction :

On November 7, 2023, the Company reduced its Authorized Common Stock from 2 billion shares to 250 million shares. The Company anticipates OTC Markets to reflect the change by November 15, 2023, based on recent communication with the Transfer Agent. Management does not see the need on having more than 250 million shares authorized based on its current operations and plans.

Series A Preferred Stock Increase :

On November 7, 2023, the Company increased its Series A Preferred Stock from 50 million shares to 99 million shares. Management increased the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock for future potential acquisitions.

Resource Rock Exploration, LLC. Binding Agreement Update :

The expected execution date of the Joint Operating Agreement (“JOA”) has been extended from on or before November 3, 2023 as the agreement is still under legal review. Screaming Eagle’s cash compensation for its 12.5% interest will be received upon executing the JOA.

About BlueFire Equipment Corp. (BLFR)

BLFR, after its first acquisitions in the oil and gas industry Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC. operating in the state of Texas, has gained traction and momentum to focus on increasing its acquisitions within the energy sector.

