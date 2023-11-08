Bullion Consortium Inc. and LIG Assets, (LIGA) Signs LOI to Purchase Construction Companies

Nashville, TN, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Bullion Consortium Inc. in association with LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink:LIGA), a publicly traded sustainability-oriented holding company with a focus on sustainable housing, media, and logistic markets, has signed a letter of intent to acquire a 25-year old construction company that has been producing an average of $100-200 million in annualized sales since 2018.

Bullion has recently announced they have formed a 506 D Private Placement offering to raise growth operating capital for their initial acquisitions. In addition, Bullion is currently negotiating to acquire a SPAC and several other public companies to merge one of several Real Estate construction and technology companies they are currently contracting to acquire.

"Bullion Consortium has given us an opportunity to raise funds and create other opportunities to raise considerable amounts of money to acquire these companies without any massive dilution to $LIGA shareholders," Marvin Baker continued, "I will be meeting with the CEO next week to work towards a definitive agreement to secure this deal, and I am excited to announce that I will be attending several Sustainable Home Building Conferences in the US and will be meeting with the principals of numerous construction company partners to discuss Bullion’s Merger and Acquisition plans."

Recently LIG Assets announced signing a Sales Representative Agreement for Tennessee and Alabama for Insultex House Wrap® with Innovative Designs, Inc. (IDVN), and LIGA will be posting pictures of our first use of Insultex House Wrap® on a renovation to our social media accounts.

The benefits to builders and homeowners is that Insultex House Wrap® protects against water intrusion that could get behind the exterior cladding which in turn can cause mold, mildew and rotting. Insultex will increase comfort in a building structure by reducing drafts and increasing its efficiency. UV inhibitors are blended into the polymeric material to protect it from harmful ultraviolet degradation.

About Bullion Consortium Inc.

Bullion Consortium is jointly held by LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: LIGA ) and Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: HWAL). Bullion Consortium Inc was formed to be a capital advisory and investment portfolio company to invest in public and private companies in the industry sectors: sustainable housing, renewable energy, themed entertainment real estate and hospitality properties, and TV, Radio, Cable Networks, and Syndication Groups.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc., (OTC:LIGA) in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

Corporate Communications, Contact Data & Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LIG Assets, Inc.

Telephone: (833) 544-2466 / (833) LIGAHOMES

Website: www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

