Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to INMD's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value

| Source: Butler Hall Capital, LLC Butler Hall Capital, LLC

Los Angeles, California, UNITED STATES

Believes That InMode's Net Cash Balance, Amounting to More Than 40% of its Market Cap, Provides InMode With a Unique Opportunity to Create Shareholder Value

Strongly Believes InMode to be One of the Few GLP-1 Winners

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC (“Butler Hall”, “we”, or “our”) which owns shares of InMode Ltd. (“INMD” or the “Company”), has issued an open letter to INMD's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

A full copy of the letter is attached below and is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ad000e2-dba3-4a42-a1dc-29ade6638372

 

            








        

            


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Letter to INMD Board of Directors
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




        

            

            
Contact Data