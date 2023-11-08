Global Fertilizer Additive Market is expected to reach US$ 1,761.88 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Analysis

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fertilizer additive market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,167.62 million in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 1,761.88 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 4.20%.



The increasing use of fertilizer additives for crop production, the overall growth of agricultural production worldwide, and the overall growth of the agriculture industry worldwide contribute to the market's development. The growing concern towards yield enhancement has led to various formulations of fertilizers that incorporate unique fertilizer additives to impart necessary properties as per climate, soil type, and crop type across regions. This trend and typical usage formats significantly push the global fertilizer additive market.

The environmental impact of traditional fertilizers, such as nutrient runoff and water pollution, has raised concerns. Fertilizer additives can help reduce these adverse environmental effects by optimizing nutrient release uptake and reducing nutrient loss. The growing environmental concern driving the market demand. Fertilizer additives can improve the efficiency of nutrient uptake by crops, reducing the amount of fertilizer required for the same yield. This not only saves costs for farmers but also reduces the environmental impact of excess fertilizer application.

The growing awareness among consumers about the environmental and health impacts of agricultural practices. This awareness has pushed producers and policymakers to seek more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, expected to drive the growth of the fertilizer additive market during the forecast period. The growing shift towards sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices has also increased the demand for fertilizer additives.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, the fertilizer additive market was valued at US$ 1,119.05 million.

Based on product type, the anti-caking agent segment is expected to account for a share of 54.6% in 2023.

Global fertilizer additive demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 5.80% through 2033.

Fertilizer additive in the United States is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.60% between 2023 and 2033.

Japan is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 1.70% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the fertilizer additive market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.

“The rapidly growing agricultural sector, with a focus on food security and increased crop yields. are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The global fertilizer additives market depicts a fragmented competitive landscape due to numerous players in the market. The key players in the market have adopted innovative strategies like mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and strengthen their market hold.

Clariant AG is a global specialty chemicals company that produces a range of additives for various industries, including agriculture. They offer products like AGRIFIX, designed to improve the stability and performance of granular fertilizers.

is a global specialty chemicals company that produces a range of additives for various industries, including agriculture. They offer products like AGRIFIX, designed to improve the stability and performance of granular fertilizers. Solvay S.A. is a multinational chemical company that provides various solutions for agriculture. They offer products like TIXOSIL® and HYPHOS® that improve fertilizers' flowability and anti-caking properties.

is a multinational chemical company that provides various solutions for agriculture. They offer products like TIXOSIL® and HYPHOS® that improve fertilizers' flowability and anti-caking properties. KAO Corporation is a Japanese chemical and cosmetics company. They produce a variety of fertilizer additives, including anti-caking agents and coating agents to improve the handling and release of nutrients from fertilizers.



Key Companies Profiled

Clariant AG

Arkema S.A

Dorf Ketal

ArrMaz

Timac Agro USA

Michelman, inc.

Hubei Forbon Technology Co Ltd

Fertibon Products Pvt Ltd

Chemipol SA

Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem (P) Ltd

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global fertilizer additives market analysis, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the fertilizer additives market, the market is segmented based on Product Type (Anti- Caking Agent, Dust Suppressor, Drying Agent, Granulation Agent, Others) by Application (N(Nitrogen), P2O5, K2O, Others), Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

