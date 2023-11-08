Award-Winning Female Colombian Artist Curates and Performs Halftime Show For LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Primetime Game

Beverly Hills , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning recording artist, vocalist, violinist and entertainer Esther Anaya curated and performed a one-of-a-kind halftime show for the October 29 LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears game, broadcast nationally during primetime. Complete with a Chargers-themed dance team and saxophone player, each element of the show was hand-selected by the artist, who says she was particularly excited to perform live for her favorite NFL team.

Photo of Esther Anaya’s at SoFi Staduim

“Singing during the halftime show for the Chargers reminded me of how much I love and enjoy what I do and motivates me to one day be able to tour around the world and fill up stadiums of that caliber,” Anaya said. “The Chargers are my team; everything we do is unique, fun and high energy for the fans. My show encapsulates who I am as an artist.”

Esther Anaya performing at SoFi Staduim



“I put hours of work and preparation into every show I create, and this one was very special because it was my first halftime show with the Chargers,” she continued. “My first song was an original cover of ‘Sweet Dreams.’ I started the set with my version of something I knew everyone would enjoy singing along with.” The performer chose her dancers and saxophone player specifically for their classical technical skill and high level of adaptability, and she says the team rehearsed extensively to perfect the performance.

“As a minority, female from Montería, Colombia, it’s not easy to become noticeable in a male dominated industry,” Anaya said, “but I feel grateful to God and the Chargers association for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine in their stadium.”

Bio:

Esther Anaya is a music producer, DJ, violinist, performer and singer/songwriter known for her unique sounds and imaginative performance style. Anaya has more than 20 years of musical training and over 10 years of industry experience.

