Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens.



Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Time

Toll free (U.S.)

International

Thursday, November 9, 2023

8:30 a.m. ET

800-343-4136

203-518-9843 Webcast (live and replay) www.eagleus.com , under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing 888-562-0859 (U.S.) or 402-220-7342 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ323. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com .