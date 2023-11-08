Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Sacramento, California, UNITED STATES

PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to conduct one-on-one meetings at these conferences in November 2023.

November 14:ROTH MKM 3rd Annual AgTech Answers Conference
one-on-one meetings, New York
  
November 16:14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
one-on-one meetings, New York

Presentation materials and webcast for the call can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Company IR Contact:                 
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com