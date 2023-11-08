Yield10 Bioscience to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results, share corporate highlights, and provide an overall business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-800-715-9871 or +1-646-307-1963 (international) to listen to the call. The Conference ID for entry is Yield10. The call will reference a slide deck and be available through a live webcast, both of which can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.yield10bio.com/ir-events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the end of the call through Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The replay may be accessed via the Company’s website on the investor relations event page, or by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or +1-201-612-7415 (international). The audio replay passcode is 13742262.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ("Yield10" or the "Company") is an agricultural bioscience company that is leveraging advanced genetics to develop the oilseed Camelina sativa ("Camelina") as a platform crop for large-scale production of sustainable seed products. These seed products include feedstock oils for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation biofuels; omega-3 (EPA and DHA+EPA) oils for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and aquafeed applications; and, in the future, PHA bioplastics for use as biodegradable bioplastics. Our commercial plan is based on establishing a grain contracting business leveraging our proprietary elite Camelina seed varieties, focusing on the growing demand for low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels and omega-3 oils for nutritional applications. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has a Canadian subsidiary, Yield10 Oilseeds Inc., located in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-E)

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:

Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com

Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:

Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR