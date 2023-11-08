Phosphorus Partners with Check Point to Provide Unprecedented xIoT Visibility, Management, and Remediation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus, the leading provider of unified security management and breach prevention for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced new integration with Check Point Software Technologies that provides enterprises and critical industries with enhanced visibility and protection across their entire xIoT estates – including traditional IoT, OT/ICS, IIoT, and IoMT devices that are critically vulnerable and difficult to find, fix, and monitor.



The new partnership provides the industry’s most advanced asset-centric xIoT visibility at the network level. Phosphorus’s cutting-edge Intelligent Active Discovery (IAD) engine and device posture assessment capabilities are able to enrich network-centric technologies with previously unseen levels of high-resolution xIoT device detail, granular risk assessment context, and deep device metadata.​ This enables organizations to centralize visibility for all of their xIoT assets and facilitate decision-making in the Check Point security infrastructure.

Phosphorus uses native device protocols to interrogate xIoT assets and is highly effective and safe to use – with no operational impact – on mission-critical, life-critical, and other sensitive cyber-physical systems (CPS) – including OT, ICS, IIoT, and IoMT devices. It is a recognized leader in the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection market, and the company was recently cited as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms .

“Organizations today face a growing threat of compromise due to insecure and unmonitored xIoT assets that are extremely easy for threat actors to exploit. These devices can expose companies to broader network attacks, physical disruption, data theft and extortion, unless they have advanced xIoT-specific security solutions in place,” said Sonu Shankar, Chief Strategy Officer for Phosphorus.

"Phosphorus's unique ability to interrogate millions of Cyber-Physical Systems in their native protocols provides a significant advantage to our customers, as it allows them to quickly - and safely - consolidate Phosphorus-discovered xIoT assets to facilitate centralized visibility, posture assessment, and policy management in the Check Point security platform – even for sensitive IoT, OT, and IoMT devices," said Dr. Dorit Dor, CTO of Check Point. "Addressing this growing attack surface is more important than ever, since these devices can threaten mission-critical services and physical operations. We look forward to working with Phosphorus on this new partnership that provides the industry's most advanced asset-centric xIoT visibility at the network level."

Through the Phosphorus integration, organizations can extend their existing Check Point investments with in-depth context on their xIoT device footprints. Key integration benefits for customers include:

Unmatched xIoT Visibility: Powered by Phosphorus’s IAD engine, the new integration utilizes the industry’s most advanced x IoT discovery capability which is 98% faster than traditional passive scanners, 95% more efficient (lighter) and provides 100% device certainty the first time.​

Powered by Phosphorus’s IAD engine, the new integration utilizes the industry’s most advanced IoT discovery capability which is 98% faster than traditional passive scanners, 95% more efficient (lighter) and provides 100% device certainty the first time.​ Advanced Risk Posture View: Phosphorus’s evidence-based risk assessment capability collects over 3X more data points from x IoT assets than other services – including deep detail on devices running with default passwords, insecure configurations, vulnerable or outdated firmware, and more.

Phosphorus’s evidence-based risk assessment capability collects over 3X more data points from IoT assets than other services – including deep detail on devices running with default passwords, insecure configurations, vulnerable or outdated firmware, and more. Centralized Management: Organizations can now consolidate Phosphorus-discovered x IoT assets to facilitate centralized visibility, posture assessment, and decision-making for all x IoT devices in the Check Point security platform, including expanded IoT and OT network policy management.

Organizations can now consolidate Phosphorus-discovered IoT assets to facilitate centralized visibility, posture assessment, and decision-making for all IoT devices in the Check Point security platform, including expanded IoT and OT network policy management. Expedited Incident Response: The integration enables organizations to accelerate incident triage and optimize SOC workflows with actionable context on IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT devices.

The integration enables organizations to accelerate incident triage and optimize SOC workflows with actionable context on IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT devices. One-of-a-Kind Monitoring and Protection for Critical OT, ICS, and IIoT Devices: Through Phosphorus’s advanced CPS capabilities, the integrated solution provides safe, fast, and accurate discovery and in-depth device assessment across all cyber-physical systems – including the most sensitive and critical OT, ICS and SCADA devices.



“Through our partnership with Check Point, we are empowering organizations with next-generation network security capabilities that, for the first time, allow them to monitor and assess their complete range of xIoT devices and facilitate policy management at the network level. This is particularly important for OT and ICS estates which are extremely challenging to discover, assess, and secure with legacy tools,” said Vlad Melnik, Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances and Channels at Phosphorus.



"xIoT security is a critical challenge for organizations as these Cyber-Physical Systems are increasingly under attack and will face even greater threats in the months and year ahead," said Cindi Carter, Global CISO of Check Point. "Our new integration with Phosphorus helps customers get ahead of this emerging threat by enhancing their Check Point next-generation network security to empower them with full visibility into their vast xIoT estates to better protect the most vulnerable points within their networks."



The integration of Phosphorus’s innovative asset-centric xIoT security capabilities with Check Point’s renowned network-centric security creates a powerful new unified approach to xIoT asset visibility, management and security.

For more information, please visit www.phosphorus.io and www.checkpoint.com .

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering security management and breach prevention for the xTended Internet of Things. Designed to secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the enterprise xIoT landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform delivers proactive security management and breach prevention across every industry vertical—providing high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With unrivaled xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IoMT, and IIoT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io .

ABOUT CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Check Point Software (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

