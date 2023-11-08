5R Radar Solutions Dominate China's Automotive Radar Market, Paving the Way for Advanced Autonomous Features

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Radar Industry, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's passenger car radar industry is experiencing a rapid transformation in 2023, with over 20 million radar installations, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 35%. The industry is poised for significant growth driven by various factors, including the integration of driving and parking systems, advanced autonomous features like NOA and L3, and the rise of 5R solutions.

Unprecedented Growth in Radar Installations:

In 2023, China has witnessed an impressive surge in radar installations, totaling 20.021 million units in new passenger cars, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 21.6%. Projections indicate that this number will skyrocket to 39.618 million by 2026.

Emergence of 4D Radars:

The year 2023 also marks the initial adoption of 4D radar technology in passenger cars, with over 114,000 units installed, constituting 1.3% of the total radar installations. The rollout of 4D radars is expected to gain momentum, with an estimated 5.594 million units being installed by 2026, accounting for 14.1% of total radar installations.

Driving Factors Behind Radar Installations:

Several key factors are driving the surge in radar installations:

Consumer Demand for Advanced Features: Consumer demand for advanced autonomous features, including Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), has prompted OEMs to adopt 5R solutions as a standard configuration. NOA, including highway, urban, and commute scenarios, with a focus on 5R NOA solutions, has become a dominant trend. Integration of Driving and Parking Systems: Tier 1 suppliers, both domestic and international, have introduced integrated driving and parking solutions, with 5R becoming the standard configuration for most mid-to-high-end systems. The installation rate for these solutions is on the rise, with a projected 6.19 million sets by 2025. Advancements in L3 Solutions: As laws and regulations surrounding Level 3 (L3) autonomous driving mature, L3 solutions, equipped with 5R configurations, are gaining prominence, further fueling radar installations.

These factors collectively contribute to the growing adoption of 5R solutions, which are expected to comprise 39.6% of all radar installations by 2026.

The Future of Radar Technology:

Radar technology has evolved through various phases, and the market is now poised for the implementation of mature single-chip solutions, which are expected to be rolled out within 5-8 years. Currently, 4D radar technology mainly involves multi-chip cascade solutions, with suppliers like TI, Arbe, and Uhnder leading the way in single-chip solutions.

Local Suppliers Take the Spotlight:

The radar industry in China is experiencing a shift towards localization. Chinese radar suppliers, such as Nova Electronics, WHST, and Chuhang Tech, have gained prominence due to their technical expertise, qualifications, and experience in mass production. As technology continues to mature, domestic suppliers are poised to gain an advantage in terms of cost-efficiency, flexibility, and localized delivery.

BOM Analysis of Jingwei Hirain's MRR510 Front Radar:

The MRR510, a 77GHz front radar released by Jingwei Hirain in 2022, offers impressive specifications, including a ranging accuracy of 0.1m and a speed measuring accuracy of 0.05 m/s. The chip solution consists of three transmitters and four receivers, with upstream suppliers including Infineon, TI, and NXP. The estimated BOM cost for known components of the MRR510 is approximately USD35.827.

As China's passenger car radar industry continues to evolve, it is evident that technological advancements and localization efforts are shaping the future of intelligent driving and safety systems in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Automotive Radar

1.1 Overview of Automotive Radar

1.1.1 Technologies

1.1.2 Composition

1.1.3 Overview of Radar Environmental Perception Algorithm

1.1.4 Classification

1.1.5 Frequencies

1.1.6 Main Automotive Radar Frequency Spectrum Technology Routes of Major Countries

1.1.7 Development History of Automotive Radar Technology



2 Automotive Radar Market and Trend

2.1 Status Quo

2.1.1 Status Quo - Overall Situation

2.1.2 Status Quo - Forward Radar

2.1.3 Status Quo - Corner Radar

2.1.4 Overview by Price Range

2.1.5 By Price Range - RMB100-150K

2.1.6 By Price Range - RMB150-200K

2.1.7 By Price Range - RMB200-250K

2.1.8 By Price Range - RMB250-300K

2.1.9 By Price Range - RMB300-350K

2.1.10 By Price Range - RMB350-400K

2.1.11 By Price Range - RMB400-500K

2.1.12 By Price Range - Over RMB500K

2.2 Development Trends of Automotive Radar

2.2.1 Product Trend 1

2.2.2 Product Trend 2

2.2.3 Product Trend 3

2.2.4 Product Trend 4

2.2.5 Product Trend 5

2.2.6 Product Trend 6

2.2.7 Product Trend 7



3 Summaries of Major Automotive Radar Companies and Products

3.1 Summary of Major Companies

3.2 Summary of Products

4 Foreign Passenger Car Radar Companies

4.1 Aptiv

4.2 Bosch

4.3 Continental

4.4 Denso

4.5 Hyundai Mobis

4.6 Magna

4.7 Valeo

4.8 ZF

4.9 Hella

4.10 Smartmicro

4.11 Panasonic Automotive

4.12 Lunewave

5 Chinese Passenger Car Radar Companies

5.1 Sensortech

5.2 Autoroad

5.3 Eradar

5.4 Muniu Tech

5.5 Nanoradar Science &Technology

5.6 Chuhang Tech

5.7 ChengTech Technology

5.8 Hawkeye Technology

5.9 ANNGIC

5.10 Linpowave

5.11 Microbrain Intelligent

5.12 Huayu Automotive Systems

5.13 Nova Electronics

5.14 Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation

5.15 Anzhi Auto

5.16 Fusionride

5.17 Geometrical-PAL

5.18 Zongmu Technology

5.19 Hirain Technologies

5.20 Desay SV

5.21 Huawei

5.22 Freetech

6 4D Radar Companies

6.1 Overview of 4D Radar

6.2 Summary of Major 4D Radar Products

6.3 Summary of Major 4D Radar Startups and Their Products

6.3.1 Arbe Robotics

6.3.2 Oculii

6.3.3 Smart Radar

6.3.4 Metawave

6.3.5 Echodyne

6.3.6 Zendar

6.3.7 Cognitive Pilot

6.3.8 RadSee

