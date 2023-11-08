Healthcare Triangle to Host Sessions on Digital Transformation and Ransomware Preparedness for Healthcare Systems at CHIME23 Fall Forum

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI data processing for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced its attendance at CHIME23 Fall Forum, a gathering of digital health leaders from around the globe, being held November 9-12, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.



“Healthcare Triangle is thrilled to return to CHIME23 Fall Forum where we will host a must-attend panel discussion titled ‘Hello Healthcare, You’ve Spent Billions on Technology but Still Don’t Feel Special,’” said Lena Kannappan, head of business, strategy and partnerships for Healthcare Triangle, “Our panel, featuring digital health leaders Melissa Hall, Chief Nursing Officer for CalvertHealth, and EZ Niles, Executive Director of IT for Ozarks Healthcare, will provide key insights into the impact of digital modernization and AI in healthcare and how healthcare systems can maximize the value of existing technologies while adapting to the future of healthcare tech. We will also host a focus group session on the topic of Ransomware Preparedness led by Damian David, Senior Director of Business Development Sales at Healthcare Triangle. We look forward to bringing collaborative discussions and illuminating insights to a broad audience of influencers and decision makers.”

Schedule:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH

Focus Group: Ransomware Preparedness: Why it’s Crucial for Healthcare CIOs to Continuously and Actively Build, Test, and Adapt Strong Defences

10:00am – 11:00am (by invitation only)

Are you concerned about the rise in ransomware incidents in the healthcare industry? Healthcare CIOs are recognizing the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures. With the increasing prevalence of ransomware attacks, healthcare organizations are facing serious risks to their IT systems, patient data, and ability to function. Is your organization vulnerable to a cyberattack? Many organizations are actively searching for ways to enhance their resilience against this growing threat. If your organization aims to strengthen its defences against ransomware risks, this Focus Group provides an ideal platform to explore strategies for reinforcing education, preparedness, identification, prevention, detection, response, and recovery efforts within healthcare facilities. Strengthen your defences against ransomware risks today.

TRACK: Making Things Better with What You Have Today

Panel: Hello Healthcare, You’ve Spent Billions on Technology, but Still Don’t Feel Special

11:15am – 12:00pm

Forget the billions spent on technology – it’s time to make things better with what you have today. Join a panel of digital health leaders from several leading provider organizations, including Calvert Health, Ozarks Healthcare, and Healthcare Triangle as they each share their experiences of successfully achieving balanced digital transformation with tools in place today. During this dynamic discussion, panelists will discuss how they maximized the value of their technology investments by finding and collaborating with the right technology and consulting partners. Hear what these providers implemented to achieve a successful digital transformation journey. These thought leaders will reveal how to do more with fewer resources, address compliance, improve care delivery, and optimize clinical outcomes. This session will impart practical knowledge and actionable steps to help you get the most value out of your existing technology investments.

HCTI Attendees:

Damian David, Senior Director of Business Development Sales

Lena Kannappan, Member of the Board, Head of Business, Strategy and Partnerships

Ronald Beteta, VP, Customer Success



About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. chimecentral.org

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. www.healthcaretriangle.com.

