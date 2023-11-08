Sientra to Present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a surgical aesthetics company developing the safest and most innovative solutions for the best aesthetic outcomes, today announced its participation at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference. As part of the conference, the company’s management team will participate in a live fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00am EST / 5:00am PST.



An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.sientra.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Sientra website for 90 days following the presentation.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a surgical aesthetics company focused on empowering people to change their lives through increased self-confidence and self-respect. Backed by unrivaled clinical and safety data, Sientra’s platform of products includes a comprehensive portfolio of round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, the ground-breaking AlloX2®breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the next-generation AlloX2Pro™, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm® Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

