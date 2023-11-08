Dickey’s Barbecue Celebrates the Holidays with Influencer Event

Dallas, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit cues in the holidays by hosting a fun-filled Influencer event at the original Dickey’s in Dallas, Texas.

The Texas-style barbecue brand teamed up once again with local Dallas/Ft. Worth social media Influencers for a delicious holiday preview of their seasonal offerings. The guests were treated to live music, seasonal drinks, holiday cheer and of course some Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Once again, Dickey’s is offering The Complete Feast, The Dinner Feast, and the Holiday Big Yellow Box, as well as holiday whole meats including the Cajun Turkey, Prime Rib, Original Smoked Turkey, or the Spiral Cut Ham to their barbecue fans across the country. Additionally, after 82 years, they have added a new holiday side option, the Sweet Potato Casserole.

This year, barbecue lovers can enter the Dickey’s Cashback Catering Contest when they place their holiday feast order, providing them a chance to win cash back! Guests may enter the contest and review the complete rules and regulations directly by visiting the official Rules and Regulations page HERE on dickeys.com.

“At Dickey’s, we love to celebrate the holidays and spread seasonal, barbecue cheer,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Therefore, we are so excited to continue the fun tradition of this annual event alongside a great group of social media partners.”

Fans can order Dickey’s holiday offerings while supplies last online at dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s App, or by calling their local Dickey’s restaurant.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

