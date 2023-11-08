One-Box Solutions Dominate China's Brake-by-Wire Market, Signaling a Promising Future

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Brake-by-wire Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest findings from the China Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire Industry Report for 2023 shed light on the remarkable evolution of brake-by-wire technology in the automotive sector. Brake-by-wire, a critical component of vehicle electrification and intelligence, has become a driving force in the industry, with a focus on the One-Box solution, accounting for over 50% of the market share.

Electrification and Intelligence Integration:

Brake-by-wire technology has become inseparable from vehicle electrification and intelligence. By utilizing electronic boosters, it addresses the vacuum power source limitations in new energy vehicles while enabling energy recovery through motor-assisted wheel braking, thus enhancing the vehicle's cruising range. Moreover, as a core component in the 'perception, decision, and actuation' process, the brake-by-wire system is fundamental for realizing advanced intelligent driving.

Wide Adoption by Emerging Car Brands:

Leading car brands like NIO, Li Auto, and Xpeng have embraced brake-by-wire as a standard feature, with an installation rate exceeding 60% in new energy vehicles from January to June 2023. Additionally, fuel-powered vehicles, including TANK 300/500, Tiggo 7/8, Tiggo 7 Plus/8 Plus, Cadillac XT4/5/6, and Cadillac CT4/5/6, have also embraced this technology. Projections indicate that by 2025, China's brake-by-wire market will reach a value exceeding RMB16 billion.

Dominance of the One-Box Solution:

In the world of brake-by-wire solutions, the One-Box solution has risen to prominence. In 2022, One-Box boasted a market share 0.66 percentage points higher than the Two-Box solution. This lead widened significantly from January to June 2023, with the market share of One-Box surpassing 50%.

Chinese and Foreign Suppliers Embrace One-Box Solutions:

Chinese and foreign suppliers alike have transitioned to One-Box solutions in 2023. These solutions offer advantages such as integrated Electronic Stability Control (ESC), lightweight design, low cost, and support for multifunctional parking and autonomous driving features, meeting the redundancy requirements of autonomous driving systems. Leading global suppliers, including Bosch, Continental, and ZF, have been at the forefront of this shift.

OEMs Embrace Independent Development:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as BYD and Great Wall Motor have adopted a self-development and joint development model to create brake-by-wire systems and redefine the supply chain ecosystem. This shift towards 'independent and controllable' key components has resulted in innovations like the BYD BSC (One-Box) system, the Great Wall Motor's Figure Intelligent Technology subsidiary, and the efforts of DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems under SAIC.

Promising Future Ahead:

The brake-by-wire technology sector in China is poised for a promising future, driven by technological advancements, increased adoption of One-Box solutions, and the commitment of both domestic and foreign suppliers. As automotive intelligence continues to evolve, this technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of vehicle safety and performance.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Brake-by-wire Industry

1.1 Classification of Brake

1.2 Development History of Brake-by-wire

1.3 Policies Concerning Brake-by-wire

1.4 Brake-by-wire Development path

1.5 Classification of Brake-by-wire

1.6 Electro-Hydraulic Brake (EHB)

1.6.1 Two Technology Routes of EHB

1.6.2 EHB Development Echelons

1.7 Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB)

1.7.1 Status Quo and Future Trends of EMB

1.8 Comparison between EHB and EMB

1.9 Brake-by-wire Accessories

1.9.1 Development Path of Chinese ESC Suppliers

1.9.2 Types of EPB

1.9.3 EPB Suppliers

1.10 Brake Product Layout of Suppliers

1.11 Summary on Brake-by-wire Products of Suppliers

1.12 Overall Installation of EHB

1.12.1 EHB Installations & Installation Rate: by Energy Type

1.12.2 EHB Installations & Installation Rate: By Price

1.12.3 EHB Installations: By Technology Route

1.12.4 Market Share of EHB Suppliers

1.12.5 EHB Market Size (2023-2027E)

1.13 Brake-by-wire Industry Chain

1.14 Patent: Technology Themes of Brake-by-Wire

1.15 Patent: Ranking of Applicants

1.16 Patent: Patent Map

2 Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire System Suppliers

2.1 Bosch

2.2 Continental

2.3 LeeKr Technology

2.4 ZF

2.5 Hitachi

2.6 Brembo

2.7 Mando

2.8 Bethel

2.9 NASN Automotive Electronics

2.10 TriNova

2.11 Tongyu Automotive

2.12 Global Technology

2.13 Tuopu Group

2.14 JWD Automotive Technology

2.15 FinDreams Powertrain

3 Brake-by-Wire System Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs

3.1 Great Wall Motor

3.2 BYD

3.3 SAIC

3.4 Changan Automobile

3.5 Geely

3.6 Chery

3.7 Dongfeng

3.8 FAW Hongqi

3.9 BAIC

4 Challenges and Development Trends of Brake-by-wire Industry



