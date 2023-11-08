MEDIA ADVISORY: Students Organize a National Day of Action to Demand Free and Accessible Education and Full Respect of Students’ Rights to Organize

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students across Ontario are participating in a National Day of Action for free and accessible education.

WHO: College and university students across Ontario.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 2:00PM.

WHERE: College and university campuses across Ontario, including:

Algoma University

Algonquin College

Carleton University

George Brown College

Glendon College

Lakehead University

Laurentian University

Nipissing University

Ontario College of Art & Design University

Queen’s University

St.Paul University

Toronto Metropolitan University

Trent University

University of Guelph

University of Ottawa

University of Toronto

University of Windsor

Western University

York University

There are six actions for students, workers and people across the province to join:



Toronto: 12:30 PM, feeder rally at Toronto Metropolitan University;

2:00 PM, rally at Queen’s Park

Windsor: 2:00 PM, CAW Student Centre, University of Windsor



Sudbury: 10:00 AM, Parker Building, Laurentian University



North Bay: 2:00 PM, Nipissing University Students’ Union Student Centre



Thunder Bay: 11:00 AM, Agora at Thunder Bay University



Ottawa: 2:00 PM, Parliament Hill



Orillia: 1:00 PM, Lakehead University Orillia

WHAT: Students are hitting the streets, rallying and demanding free, accessible, and publicly funded education for all students, both domestic and international students.



Student demands

Free and accessible education for all;

Grants not loans;

Legislation to protect students’ right to organize;

Education justice for all.

Quick facts:

Federal student debt is now over $23.5 billion dollars

Since 1980, whilst accounting for inflation, the average domestic undergraduate student tuition fees has increased by 215%, and the average domestic graduate tuition fees by 247%

Upon graduation, 50% of students will have a median debt of around $17,500, which on average takes 9.5 years to repay

The average undergraduate tuition fees for international students has increased by 192% between 2011-2021 and in college they pay an average of $14,306 annually compared to the average domestic fee of $3,228

The Ontario Government made changes to OSAP and student financial assistance in 2018-2019, resulting in over $1 billion cut in assistance to students

The Student Choice Initiative was defeated in the Ontario courts in 2019 and in 2021 and there is no current legislation in Ontario to protect students’ unions and groups and recognize their right to organize.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.



Isobel McDonald, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator, at i.mcdonald@cfsontario.ca

or

Mitra Yakubi, CFS-O Chairperson, at m.yakubi@cfsontario.ca