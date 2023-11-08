CompTIA Security+ certification exam update released

Downers Grove, IL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and its workforce, today launched the latest version of CompTIA Security+, a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue a career in IT security.

“Cybersecurity jobs are continuing to grow across the globe, and more employers are using CompTIA Security+ for those baseline skills than any other certification in the industry,” said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. “In addition, our courseware helps students pave the way for a rewarding and fulfilling career as an IT professional by providing hands-on practice to master the tasks.”

CompTIA Security+ is the most widely adopted ISO/ANSI-accredited early career cybersecurity certification on the market. It covers the most recent advancements in cybersecurity technology, techniques, and tools. The courseware embraces the latest technology trends, so candidates learn the foundational skills necessary to safeguard networks, detect threats and secure data. Over 700,000 people worldwide have earned the certification.

The new exam (SY0-701) enters the market at a time when organizations are devoting more resources to narrow cybersecurity skills gaps. According to CompTIA’s “State of Cybersecurity 2024” report, half of U.S. organizations surveyed are using internal training to improve cybersecurity skills and 43% are helping employees pursue certifications to validate their knowledge.

The exam includes hands-on, performance-based questions that assess the ability to solve real-world situations and demonstrate expertise immediately to potential employers. The certification is relevant to a variety of job roles, including security specialist, security administrator, systems administrator and more. IT professionals who become CompTIA Security+ certified have demonstrated they have the knowledge and skills to:

Assess the security posture of an enterprise environment and recommend and implement appropriate security solutions.

Monitor and secure hybrid environments, including cloud, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology.

Operate with an awareness of applicable regulations and policies, including principles of governance, risk, and compliance.

Identify, analyze, and respond to security threats and incidents.

Learners can access a comprehensive selection of CompTIA CertMaster and TestOut Security Pro learning and exam preparation resources (only available in English at this time), including:

CertMaster Learn for Security+, a comprehensive, interactive and self-paced eLearning solution.

CertMaster Labs for Security+, hands-on lab simulations to build knowledge and skills.

CertMaster Practice for Security+, an adaptive online companion tool that assesses knowledge and exam readiness.

Study guides for Security+ for those who prefer traditional textbook-style learning.

TestOut Security Pro courseware and curriculum designed for academic markets.

